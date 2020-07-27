Kenyan athletics stain from head to toe

“We must rethink our relationship with Kenya,” said a senior leader of international athletics to this newspaper.

He was speaking under the umbrella of anonymity.

But he spoke clearly.

In those days Russian athletics was extinguished, definitely cursed when it was assumed that Moscow had developed a state doping system. That was 2016. Since then, there have been no Russian athletes at the international championships. Whoever has competed has done so under the ANA flag (Authorised Neutral Athletes).

Behind the scenes, other suspects were cited: Ethiopians, Chinese, Kenyans …

When it comes to doping, Kenya is a reality today. Their athletes fall in single file

, one after the other, in a matter that has angered World Athletics, the International Athletics Federation.









The chilli has put it Elijah Manangoi (27).





Under Scrutiny

“We must review our relationship with Kenya,” a senior IAAF leader told this newspaper.

–I am devastated. Last year had been the worst year of my career. I was sunk because of an injury that has affected me in everything, on and off the slopes – Manangoi has said these days.

On Thursday, World Athletics announced that it will punish him for skip three anti-doping controls during 2019. In sports slang, three absences in twelve months equals one positive. The hypothetical sanction is two years.

In Kenya, Manangoi is a legend.

In 2017, his great year, he appropriated the 1,500 m at the World Cup in London. She had done it after a magnificent coral exercise, by teaming up with fellow Tim Cheruiyot and Asbel Kiprop to design a career tailored for Kenyans. Cheruiyot was silver. Kiprop was released on the last lap.

















In the image, the three celebrate that collective success.

The image has a rude undertone. Among the three champions they have seized the last five 1,500m world titles. However, two of them have doping problems.

Asbel Kiprop (31), a 1.90 m praying mantis, champion in 2011, 2013 and 2015, has been disabled for four years: in 2018 he tested positive for EPO.

And now, Manangoi.

Elijah Manangoi, ahead of Tim Cheruiyot, at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Mark Schiefelbein / AP)



–It is true that I failed three controls. But none of it has to do with doping. Now I am focused on my defense and whatever I say I will be criticized – he has said these days.

The case clouds our perception of Kenyan athletics, today as much applauded for its feats as it is reviled for the impurity of some records.

In recent memory there are positives from important athletes, such as marathoners Wilson Kipsang, Abraham Kiptum y Jemima Sumgong, world record holders or Olympic champions, exemplary that make us doubt.









What should we think of Kenya?

That its virtue is in the altitude, in genetics or in blood transfusions?







