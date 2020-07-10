Jovic, isolated at home due to risk of having a coronavirus

The front Luka Jovic He is isolated at home after receiving a friend at his home who tested positive for the COVID-19 made by Real Madrid, according to the protocol of the white club for family and friends of players, although for the moment the control that has been carried out on the Serbian soccer player has given negative.

Real Madrid, according to Jugones, has isolated Jovic at his home, who will have daily attention after a first negative control.





He reappeared last Saturday in San Mamés against Athletic

The striker, who fractured the calcaneus bone of his right foot during confinement, reappeared last Saturday in San Mamés against Athletic and, after two days off, has no longer attended Real Madrid for the two training sessions that the Madrid team has completed this week.









Following the established protocol to avoid any contagion in the workforce, Real Madrid isolated Jovic on Monday and his friend remains in quarantine in a hotel. The striker will be low against Alavés and in a few days he will undergo a new test to see if he can return to training with the rest of his teammates.

Jovic has not performed as expected in his first season at Real Madrid, who paid 60 million euros for him, and has starred in several incidents off the pitch that have caused discomfort at the white club.

He was injured during confinement due to a fall after skipping the quarantine and being reported by the police in his country, he published photos of a barbecue with friends without the safety distance already in Madrid and, now, he receives a friend with coronavirus and has been able to endanger his companions.









