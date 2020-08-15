Josep Maria Bartomeu, against the ropes

Josep Maria Bartomeu is on the ropes. All the pressure from Barcelona is hanging over him. Above your table the possibility of calling an early election so that the clean slate begins in the shortest possible time. His first idea is to vote in March, which in practice would mean exhausting the mandate, but voices are growing in his board that prefer to anticipate them at least until January.

The overwhelming and sidereal defeat against Bayern marks a before and after for a president who has overcome a good handful of crises but this time, as I would say Pique, has hit rock bottom. Everyone on the bridge is aware that this shameful and intolerable debacle forces them to make major decisions. The first thing the Blaugrana president has done is summon his managers to an extraordinary meeting that will take place tomorrow, in principle. It will be held in telematic format, among other reasons because a good part of the leaders is outside Barcelona.









On the agenda the change in the Blaugrana bench and, above all, the electoral calendar. As for the first, no one has doubts: Quique Setien will be struck down. To replace him Bartomeu advocated as the main letter for Mauricio Pochettino, a card that the board strongly opposed in January. It will be necessary to see if when the case arises, the Argentine accepts taking into account the Barça powder keg and the situation of the Barça president.





HOURS OF REFLECTION

Some managers choose to resist, others would hold elections in January and others would call them in October

Regarding the electoral times, there is currently no consensus within the government team, while Bartomeu’s initial idea is for the partners to vote by March. Some managers agree with this band and others do not. “There is work to be done and I am not in favor of jumping ship when there are problems. What we have to do is redouble our involvement, “a source from the board tells this newspaper. The same source charges against the team and against Setién. “For you to get eight at this level you have to give a good dose of laziness among the footballers and also the coaches. It cannot be admitted or repeated ”.

At the other extreme, there are those who bet on holding the assembly of delegates in October and calling right after. A third of the board wants it to be in January, taking advantage of the winter break in the Champions League. The board would remain that way in the short term but would resign late in the fall. In this way Bartomeu would start the campaign with his new coach and with changes in the squad before finally giving up the baton. Supporters of this option also believe that this way the numbers from the last exercise could be presented more calmly. He Barça closed with losses after the tremendous economic blow caused by the coronavirus but has not yet publicly detailed them.









A fourth sector of the directive doubts about the best moment to call the polls. “I’m not sure, we need a few hours of reflection period to see which is the preferable option. There is talk of elections a bit crazy. But you have to take into account when people could go to vote, ”says another source from the board. The health situation also adds uncertainty about the Barça elections, an election where it should be remembered that electronic voting is not allowed.





The bench, first

The first decision to be resolved will be the removal of Quique Setién, a measure without discussion

If Bartomeu and his board bet on leaving now or if there is such a majority resignation that the board is forced to leave, a management commission would be set up immediately afterwards to guide the electoral process. Between the announcement of the elections and the voting day, around 35 days would elapse, statutes in hand. In other words, at least until the end of September there would be no elections. In this situation a scenario would precipitate that would mean that the team would start the next League (in principle on September 12) without a board of directors.









On the contrary, if Bartomeu runs out of his mandate, the elections would be held between March 15 and June 15 and the new leaders would not start managing the club until almost the 2021-2022 campaign. A time has come when the president has run out of room to continue fleeing forward. He had always said that he would not advance the elections but reality does not always go in favor of wishes.





Presidential hopefuls, waiting

The candidates to succeed Josep Maria Bartomeu in the next elections of the Barcelona they are waiting for what the board decides tomorrow. Victor Font, who has been working on his candidacy for a long time, wrote a forceful tweet at the end of the party in which he called for elections as soon as possible and in which he demanded the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu. Shortly after he was the former president Joan Laporta, who longs to return to the box, the one who criticized Bartomeu. He considers that the statements that the current president made after the meeting are “a show of cowardice and ineptitude.” Laporta thinks that “the incompetence of Bartomeu and his board disables them to make decisions that condition the future of Barça.” An accelerated call for elections could catch other candidates off the hook, such as Jordi Roche, former president of the Catalan Federation. In the event that there were early elections, he does not know if he would attend. Other potential candidates such as Emili Rousaud, Juan Rosell and Toni Freixa. In situations of institutional crisis, the option of the vote of no confidence has been activated on other occasions. However, this possibility became much tougher with a last reform of the statutes. To carry it out, the signatures of 15% of the voting partners are required. A very difficult figure to achieve in the current situation when there are no matches with an audience in the Camp Nou.







