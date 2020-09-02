Jorge Messi, upon arrival in Barcelona: “I don’t know anything guys”

The father and agent of

Leo Messi,

George , has landed first thing in the morning at Barcelona to begin to clear the future of the Argentine crack. A tide of journalists awaited him when he left the terminal of the Catalan airport, wanting to get some information from him about the possible departure of his son from Barça, but Jorge Messi has thrown balls out: “I don’t know anything guys”.

The father of the current ’10’ Barça player left this Tuesday from his native Rosario for the Catalan capital to meet with your child and then with Josep Maria Bartomeu

. The player’s legal team has already expressed to the club, via burofax, its intention to leave Barça and now Jorge Messi will try to negotiate the exit.









Jorge Messi will meet with Bartomeu today

(NACHO DOCE / Reuters)



The positions are still far apart: Bartomeu He does not want to be remembered as the president who let the best player in history escape and the only thing he wants to negotiate is a renewal, while the Argentine seeks a friendly exit. The president of Barça refers to the clause of 700 million euros if the Argentine wants to sign for Manchester City, PSG, Inter Milan or any other team.

While from the club they remain inflexible, taking refuge in the contract and the expired release clause of June 10, Messi’s father and agent defends that the exceptional circumstances of the season, with the stoppage due to the pandemic, allow his son to leave free of charge from the team.

Leo MessiFor his part, he has not yet made a public statement since his intentions were known. He did not appear on Sunday for the Barça PCR tests and he has not attended any of the training sessions under Ronald Koeman.







