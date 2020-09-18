Jordi Moix: “We will have the maximum statutory rigor with the motion of censure”

Busy day that has been lived this Thursday in the offices of the FC Barcelona. In the middle of the afternoon, the promoters of the motion of censure appeared with a van loaded with ballots that the final count left at 20,687. If 16,520 are validated, the initiative will go ahead and the partners will vote for the continuity of the board that directs Josep Maria Bartomeu. A few hours later, Jordi Moix, Barça vice president, offered the official version of the club.

Moix’s speech was marked by institutional correctness, surely aware of the magnitude of what is coming. “We have the utmost respect for all the partners involved in this process, how could it be otherwise”, said the vice-president of Barça, one of the top managers of the pharaonic Espai Barça who is more in doubt than ever with the motion .













Before signature validation

A period of 10 days is opened to constitute the table of the vote of no confidence





Moix recalled that on his resume is the vote of no-confidence against José Luis Nuñez: “It is a complex and laborious process, I myself participated in a similar process about 20 years ago and I am aware of the work involved.” The Barça leader assured that “due to the importance of this mechanism we will have the utmost rigor to follow what the statutes say about how to regulate a motion of censure.”

The vice-president of FC Barcelona recalled that after receiving more than the necessary signatures to carry out the motion process, the period for the constitution of the vote of no-confidence table is now open, which can last up to 10 days. Once this table is constituted, there will be another 10-day period to carry out the validation process of said signatures and confirm that there is a minimum of 16,520 valid ones, which would automatically start the process to hold a vote on the future of the current Barça meeting.