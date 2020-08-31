Jordi Mestre: “I don’t know that Messi can leave without paying the clause”

Just over a year ago Jordi Mestre resigned as sports vice president of Barça due to discrepancies with the board of directors of Josep Maria Bartomeu. The Catalan has escaped a particularly turbulent season in the Barcelona entity, with bad sports dynamics, the scandal of Barçagate

, Bayern’s humiliating 2-8 and now Messi’s possible goodbye, which according to the hotelier is only feasible with the payment of the clause.

"I do not know that Messi can be released without paying the clause. There is no point in signing a contract with a player and having him leave when he wants to. Contracts must be fulfilled and signed by both parties ", he explained in the program You say of RAC1 the former director, who again indicated June 10 as the deadline for the Argentine to leave without paying the 700 million of his clause.













Mestre did experience the departure of Neymar in 2017 and the Brazilian only abandoned the Barça discipline after the payment of the 222 million of his clause. "What they tell me from the club is that there is a clause of 700 million euros and that if Messi wants to leave, he must pay. The club is very clear about it. With Neymar, PSG paid the clause ", he compared.

The Barcelona businessman believes that it is already too "late to agree" due to the position of both parties: "We have entered into a dynamic of lawyers and burofax that has made a lot of noise. I think that if it had been spoken in person, an agreement would have been reached ", he said, although he was in favor of" having a pact ", since" this situation does not benefit anyone ".

Mestre assured that "Messi has the right to leave, but he must comply with the steps and dates, like Xavi and Iniesta." "We all knew that it would not be eternal," said the former vice president resigned, who pointed to 2-8 as the trigger for the situation but pointed out that the position of the Rosario "is not a one-day decision."









"You must take stock of things in a more global way. It is not only necessary to assess what is happening now. They have won titles and everyone, when they make decisions, are wrong, "he concluded, in addition to defending that Bartomeu had not resigned, since" it would have been counterproductive.



