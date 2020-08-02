Jonathan Isaac, the first player who does not kneel in the NBA before the anthem

In addition to basketball, the fight for racial equality in U.S under the motto Black Lives Matter

is being the protagonist of the resumption of the NBA in the Orlando bubble. All players have knelt before the American anthem except Jonathan Isaac, center of the Orlando Magic.

“I don’t think kneeling down or putting on a shirt is the answer. For me personally, they don’t go hand in hand with supporting black lives. Of course I think black lives matter, but for me black lives are supported through the Gospel. All lives are supported through the gospel, ”explained the Magic’s black player.













Disagree with the ways

“I don’t think kneeling down or putting on a shirt is the answer. For me personally, they don’t go hand in hand with supporting black lives. ”





Jonathan Isaac

Orlando Magic player







The Magic and Brooklyn Nets players knelt when the anthem played just before the game they played last night. At that time, all the lights fell on Isaac, who was the only discordant note in a homogeneous image with everyone present kneeling on the knee, the same scene that occurred in the preview of all the official games in Orlando.

“It is a personal decision. We support each other in this. If someone is not comfortable kneeling and they want to stand, no one will have a problem. I support him, ”Magic coach Steve Clifford later explained about his pupil, who in 16 minutes on the floor managed 16 points and six rebounds in the victory for the Florida team (128-118).

Jonathan Isaac during the game against the Nets, (Reuters)













Isaac’s reaction to the racial fight was not the only one in the NBA, since the San Antonio Spurs coach and American coach, Gregg Popovich, and his assistant, Becky HammonThey also didn’t kneel when the American anthem played in the minutes leading up to the Sacramento matchup.

The veteran technician, however, has always expressed his support for racial equality and has been very contrary to the policy exercised by the country’s president, Donald Trump. “Trump is a deranged idiot who hides in the basement of the White House,” explained the technician, who this time has not commented on his position regarding the anthem.

Gregg Popovich also did not kneel (AP)



Bowing the knee when the United States anthem plays became an act of protest thanks to Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid, who were the first to star in this image before a 2016 NFL game. Now, with the Black Lives movement. Matter, this protest gesture is more present than ever in sports and in other areas of American society.







