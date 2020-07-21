Jon Rahm wins the Memorial and is already the best golfer in the world

The name of Jon Rahm already looks next to one of his biggest idols, Severiano Ballesteros. The Barrika golfer was proclaimed champion this Sunday with all the rules of the Memorial tournament, organized by another legend like Jack Nicklaus, and became the second Spanish golfer to be number one in the world ranking of all history. An ascent that will officially take place this Monday.

Almost 31 years after Ballesteros last left the world top in golf, Rahm finally takes his witness and signs a feat that names like José María Olazábal or Sergio García could never achieve. Seve was 61 weeks as number one between 1986 and 1989 and now we will have to wait to see how long the Basque reign can last.













Definitive blow

In true Tiger style, Rahm pitched an approach from the rough on the 16th hole that assured him of victory.

Thanks to your meritorious triumph at Muirfield Village, the fourth of his career on the PGA Tour (Farmers’17, Career Builders’18 and Zurich Classic’19), Rahm overtakes Rory McIlroy, who has been unable to successfully defend his number one in a very difficult week for all golfers given the difficulty the course has presented, finishing outside the top 30.

Rahm came out on the final day with a four-stroke lead over Tony Finau and his matchmate Ryan Palmer who coincidentally teamed up to win in New Orleans last season, and quickly widened the gap with a few first holes to frame with two birdies and seven pairs.

Barrika’s advantage reached 8 strokes over Palmer in the absence of the last nine holes but that was when his only weak moments of the week came. A bogey at 10 and a double bodgey at 11 after sending the start into the water cut the distance in half. After another bogey at 14, Rahm looked in the rearview mirror and saw Palmer with just three shots.









But the 16th hole came, the most difficult par 3 … of the season on the PGA Tour and the Spanish golfer drew his full grip, pocketing an approach from the dense rough that surrounded the green and dealt the final blow to Palmer and tournament. Jack Nicklaus waited for him as usual on the 18th hole and congratulated him on the title. From one number to another. Rahm is already the best golfer in the world, little surprise for those who have followed his career.







