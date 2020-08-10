Jon Rahm regains the throne of world golf

The Biscayan golfer Jon Rahm has finished seven shots under par in the American Golf Professionals Association Championship (PGA Championship), the first big of the season that has been played this week at the Harding Park course in San Francisco.

This result and his tie for thirteenth place allow him to return to the golf summit that reached three weeks ago and yielded for a week to American Justin Thomas. “If I go back to number one, very good and if not I will have more options. Now I want to enjoy the week off and then have three weeks of good golf, ”he told Efe Rahm, before knowing the final result of the tournament, which has finished six strokes behind the winner, the American Collin Morikawa.













Jon Rahm’s Maximum Demand

“On Thursday it cost me from tee to green, I didn’t hit it very well and I saved one lap at par. Since then I have been improving little by little, especially at the weekend. Today I have been a little more accurate with the irons. I think that what I have lacked is to put some more putt ”, said the Biscayan recapping his four days at Harding Park.

“The second nine holes I played very solid, I managed to hit the ball very well and finish in good condition,” said Rahm about his last round. “The goal is to improve every day and learned that next time I have to start better,” he added.

Jon Rahm regains the throne after a hiatus of a week (Sean M. Haffey / AFP)



The 25-year-old golfer, who had just played poorly in his last PGA Tour tournament, has managed to mend his game in the twelfth major of his professional career. “From my experience and from what I’ve seen, you don’t have to do anything special to win a big tournament. You have to try to do your thing, play your game and try to do as little as possible, “said Jon Rahm.









The windswept Harding Park tour of the coast has challenged the skills of the world’s best.

“I hope we return to this field. I love it and I have had a great time. I think I like it a lot because it reminds me of my land, the same climate and a field style very similar to Pedreña, where Severiano Ballesteros started ”, he commented Jon Rahm, the second Spanish in history to reach world number one three decades after the mythical Seve.







