Jon Rahm improves and Haotong Li surprises at the PGA Championship

The Chinese Haotong Li surprised his rivals on the second day of the Championship of the Association of Golf Professionals of United States (PGA Championship), which takes place this week on the tour of Harding Park in San Francisco, by placing leader, while the Spanish Jon Rahm improved its benefits compared to the opening day.

The Biscayan golfer, number two in the world, started the first big of the year with a modest pair to which he has added a -1 one in a second day complicated by the morning gusts of wind. His -1 leaves him seven strokes behind the provisional leader, the Chinese Hoatong Li (-8). Rahm had to deal with particularly adverse weather in the final initial part of the tour: “We started the first nine with more wind than the second and it’s hard to believe it. We played the most difficult part in the wind and I played it under par.













The Spaniard reached number one in the world just two weeks ago at the Memorial, but Justin Thomas took that privilege from him at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on the PGA Tour. “It’s hard to believe it was just one shot less than yesterday because I’ve played a lot. better, especially from the tee, ”he told Efe Rahm, who is playing his fourth PGA Championship this week, in which he did not make the cut in the 2019 edition.

At the moment and thanks to -8, Haotong Li is the unexpected leader after the second day of the PGA Championship, the first major of the season due to the delays of the Masters, until November, and the US Open, until September, and the suspension until 2021 from the British Open. “I never thought I was going to play like this this week, especially because of the lack of confidence,” acknowledged the Chinese golfer.

At the top, the classification is tight, with a large group of players two and three strokes behind the leader. Among them, three major winners stand out, the English Justin Rose (-6), the 2013 US Open, the Australian Jason Day (-6), the 2015 PGA Championship, and the American Brooks Koepka (-6), winner of the two previous editions of the PGA Championship.

The weekend will also see the presence of two veteran American stars, Phil Mickelson (+1) and Tiger Woods (pair), who have made the cut very little and will contribute to increase the television audience of the first major in history without spectators in the field.

The other two Spaniards at Harding Park have not fared very well either. Jorge Campillo from Cáceres finished with +14, after a second round of ten over par. For his part, the Gran Canaria Rafa Cabrera Bello was still on the field fighting to improve his provisional result of +2 and be able to compete in the last two days.







