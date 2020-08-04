Jon Rahm hands over world number one to Justin Thomas

Jon Rahm

He reached the pinnacle of golf just two weeks ago when he became world number one after winning the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, but Barrika’s has given up the throne this past weekend to Justin thomas, winner of the tournament FedEx St. Jude Invitational of the PGA Tour.

The Basque golfer did not start the tournament well in Memphis and his reaction on the last day, with a 66-stroke card, served to reencounter feelings but not to face Thomas, who took the tournament after a nice duel in the last holes. with Brooks Koepka. The American lifted the trophy and returned to world number one two years later.









Since the ranking was established in 1986, Thomas is the 21st player in the United States to dominate golf. Thomas was already number one on May 13, 2018 and reaches this honor again after his third title in 2020. In addition, at 27, he is the third youngest player in the last 60 years to achieve 13 Tour victories. , only behind Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

”It means a lot, especially with the way I felt in achieving it. In the past, I have struggled to come from behind. I learned from that in the Colonial tournament. I feel like I really came across my best game ever since, ”explained Thomas.

Rahm and Memphis. (AFP)



For his part, Rahm, who is now second in the ranking, will have the option to regain number one starting Thursday, when the first major of the season begins, the PGA Championship. Rahm became the second Spaniard to reach the top of the table after the legendary Severiano Ballesteros.









The Cantabrian was 61 weeks at the top, the sixth best mark in history. Tiger Woods has been the player who has dominated golf the longest, with 683 weeks, followed by Australian Greg Norman, with 331, and Rory McIlroy, with 106 weeks, who was dropped by Rahm from the first position in the Memorial.





The top ten in the world golf ranking:

.1. Justin thomas (USA) 9.00

.2. Jon Rahm (ESP) 8.88

.3. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 8.40

.4. Webb Simpson (USA) 6.99

.5. Dustin Johnson (USA) 6.93

.6. Brooks Koepka (USA) 6.69

.7. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 6.00

.8. Patrick Reed (USA) 5.86

.9. Adam Scott (AUS) 5.58

10. Patrick Cantlay (USA) 5.52







