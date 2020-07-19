Jon Rahm aspires to world number one at Memorial

Jon Rahm has recovered to its best form after the break due to the pandemic and is in a position to climb to World’s number one. The Spanish golfer leads the tournament with 204 shots (-12) Memorial del PGA Tour thanks to a great third run that gave him a four-stroke lead over the Americans Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau (208, -8).

After a faltering start, Rahm improved through the holes at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. The Basque improved his performance over the difficult conditions of the green and climbed to first place. “You can’t make a mistake because you pay so dearly,” said Rahm. “I did not start as I would have liked, I lacked definition on the green, but in the second half of the course everything was different and I felt much more identified with my game.”









Rahm could clinch his first 2020 title after participating in nine tournaments, with 8 cuts, and four places in the top 10. In addition, he will also have the great opportunity to be the new number one in the world, since he now occupies the Northern Ireland Rory McIlroy (419.78 points) for 384.82 of the Spanish.

If McIlroy, currently 214 (2), 10 strokes behind the leader and tied for twelfth, ends worse than a tie for second, Rahm would become the new world number one. He would be the tenth European player to hold that honor in the history of golf, including the Spanish Severiano Ballesteros, with 61 weeks at the top.





”It is extremely important. Obviously it’s a great sporty thing. I can’t sit here and not think about what that means for me, my family and Spanish golf ”





However, he also said that he was realistic as an athlete and that goal will come as a result of victory, which he does not yet have. Hence, what is important to me on Sunday is hitting hard, committing myself to my work and doing the work. Everything else will come later, ”said Rahm.

Jon Rahm at the Memorial of the PGA Tour (AFP)



As he did on the third round run when his game’s turning point came at the 13th hole after he birdied (par 4), the first of four in a row he got, including the 15th hole, he had a par of 5. “I think that was when I started to define better on the green by showing confidence with decisive shots,” said Rahm.

The Spanish player connected 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green with no putt failure within three meters. After a 289-yard run on the 563-yard seventh par 5, Rahm reduced his third shot to less than two meters, which he rolled for a one-putt birdie in the hole. This moved Jon Rahm to -1 in the round and began to think that the day could be decisive for his world number one aspirations.









But as Rahm demonstrated on Saturday, anything can happen in these difficult conditions of play that are generated at the Muirfield Village Golf Club, where the young Spanish golfer will come out to defend his status as leader and try not to think that at the end of the course he will be able to be the new number one in the world.







