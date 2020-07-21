Jon Rahm, a lion is loose in the world of golf

His record for the most weeks as the best amateur player in the world (60) remains unbeaten. This Monday he debuted at number one in the world ranking of professionals and nobody is able to predict when he will leave. The 683 weeks of Tiger Woods they seem unaffordable but with Jon Rahm (Barrika, 1994) it is better not to make predictions. “We were all aware that he would reach the top but it is surprising how quickly he has achieved it, he is a golfer who has no roof”, he stresses from his native Granada Scott Fernández, a generation partner of the Basque, with whom he formed an explosive couple in the 2014 European Championship in Finland that Spain won.









A professional since 2016, Rahm turned Sunday with his victory at the Memorial, the tournament he organizes Jack Nicklaus and that he had signs of greatness by poster and difficulty, in the third fastest golfer in history to rise to the top of the world ranking. Only Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth accomplished the feat in less time. “We were all slightly impressed by his beginnings in professionalism. The way in which he secured the card, his first victory … I had no doubts that Jon’s level was very high ”, he points out Mario Galiano, another member of that European winning Spanish team and fellow Rahm fatigue at the Blume residence. For a few weeks, Basque was number one in the amateur world and Galiano was number two. “We always maintained healthy competition, learning from each other, but when he went to study and play in the United States he hit a sprint and transformed,” recalls the Andalusian from his home in Secadero.







Rahm, a very familiar person, lost his grandmother and great-aunt during the confinement and wanted to dedicate the victory to them at the Memorial. “Eskerrik Asko,” he snapped before the shocked CBS cameras. The Basque has worn a more streamlined body since the return of the competition, a section in which su inseparable Kelley Cahill, his longtime girlfriend recently turned into a wife, has had a lot to do with it. Former sportsman, healthy eating has always been one of his priorities.









He lion of Barrika yesterday became – the ranking is updated on Mondays – the second Spanish to climb to number one after his idol Severiano Ballesteros I did it five times between 1986 and 1989 for a total of 61 weeks. “It is like Messi and Maradona, they cannot be compared because they are different times”, defends Galiano. Still, Rahm has always had the Cantabrian as a mirror. “When we trained, he always liked to make skill shots, like a balloon with an iron 3, and he always said ‘like Seve’,” recalls Fernández.







With a very complete game from tee to green and a privileged mentality, from outside the ropes the only doubts point in the direction of his temperament. Those who have lived with him do not think the same. “He is a very hot player but he knows how to channel very well. When I was little, I would get very angry and then transform it into birdies or eagles while the others, or at least me, lost the naturalness as soon as I got angry, ”admits Galiano. “In the Blume era we played games almost every day and Jon lost a few times … but when he did it was better not to talk to him or he would bite youHe jokes. “He loves competing and winning so much that sometimes he surpasses him. It was already like this when I was an amateur and I see it as something positive, it is a sign that golf lives one hundred percent “, argues Fernández.









With eleven professional victories already, four in Europe and seven in the United States – including the Hero World Challenge – and already number one in the world, winning a big should be the next natural step in his career. “He wants to win his ‘majors’, of course, but he is looking at the green jacket –Augusta Masters-. I know that it is his great objective and so far he has achieved everything that he has set out to do … “, alerts Fernández.

Jack Nicklaus felicita a Jon Rahm

(Aaron Doster / Reuters)



A lion is loose in the jungle of golf and is from Barrika.







