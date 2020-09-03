Jokic leads the Nuggets to the semis

The individual contributions of the Serbian pivot Nikola Jokic and eaves Jayson tatum were the keys that allowed their respective teams of the Denver nuggets get a pass to the semifinals of the Western Conference and to Boston Celtics take a 2-0 lead in the series they already play in the Eastern Conference.

Jokic became the hero of the Nuggets by scoring the basket that broke the tie on the scoreboard and allowed his team to beat the Utah Jazz 80-78 in the decisive seventh game of the first round of the playoffs that in the end they won 4-3 to the best of seven.













The Serbian scored the decisive basket against Utah

They did it after coming back from a 1-3 deficit in the series and becoming the twelfth team in NBA history to do so, although the first to do so despite being snatched a 19-point lead in the marker. The Nuggets could also have made negative history if Mike Conley had hit the triple he tried on the last shot of the night.

Now the Nuggets will start the Western Conference semifinal series against the Los Angeles Clippers, who beat the Dallas Mavericks 4-2 in the first round.

Jordan Clarkson during the match

After Jokic’s basket, the Jazz passed the ball to their star guard, Donovan Mitchell, after losing a timeout by Utah team coach Quin Snyder.

The Nuggets stole it and ran for a fast break, but forward Torrey Craig missed the layup.









Utah got the ball back and passed it on to Conley, whose shot at the end bounced off the rim and couldn’t prevent Utah’s defeat and elimination. Jokic finished with a double-double of 30 points and 14 rebounds and Canadian point guard Jamal Murray scored another 17 points, which in the end also helped the decisive victory. Power forward Michael Porter Jr. missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds, while the Nuggets are 3-3 in the decisive seventh games.





While Mitchell scored 22 points, but without it being a winning factor for the Jazz as it happened in the last three games of the Nuggets comeback. The French center Rudy Gobert did a great job individually and in the inside game, getting a double-double of 19 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks.

But he missed scoring the decisive points that Jokic did, with whom he had a great individual duel, which in the end fell on the side of the Serbian pivot.

Utah Jazz's Juwan Morgan, left, and Joe Ingles (2) defend as Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) makes a pass during the first half an NBA first round playoff basketball game, Tuesday, Sept. 1,2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

While the prominence of Tatum and the guard-guard Marcus Smart was the key to the comeback of the Celtics who beat the Toronto Raptors 102-99 in the second game of the tie, which dominated the best of seven 2-0. Tatum, who contributed 34 points, with eight rebounds and six assists, was once again the leading scorer for the Celtics, who also played great defense in the key moments of the fourth quarter. If Tatum responded as the new undisputed star of the Celtics and the NBA, Smart was in charge of putting the fighting spirit and the triples that completely broke the defense of the Raptors, the current NBA champions.

Smart immediately showed that he did not like a staff that the umpires called him at the end of the third quarter, a moment that made it look like the Raptors were taking control of the game. Then, in the fourth quarter, Smart took it upon himself to take the game as his own and in his own hands, which made the pace of the game and the score change immediately with the 16 points he scored in the first three dazzling minutes of the start. of the last period.









The rest was a well-deserved triumph for the Celtics, who left the Raptors in serious trouble for the rest of the best-of-seven series. Smart scored five 3s in a 3:04 span, turning the last one into a four-point play as the Celtics erased what had been a 12-point deficit late in the third.





Smart scored 5 triples in a row to overcome the match

The point guard became the second player in these playoffs with five triples in a fourth quarter. Murray of the Nuggets did it twice in the first six games against the Jazz. Point guard Kemba Walker scored 11 of Boston’s last 16 points since Smart had starred in the genius of triples, the last of them a jump back in the final minute of the game, and the Celtics added to a season of dominance over Toronto.

Not only do they lead the series 2-0, but they are 3-0 against the Raptors in the NBA reset bubble and 5-1 against them this season when they play Game 3 of the series on Thursday. Smart scored 19 points, Walker 17 and guard Jaylen Brown reached 16 with the Celtics, who as a team dominated under the hoops, grabbing 44 rebounds to 41 for the Raptors, who ultimately ran out of reaction capacity in the decisive moments .









England forward OG Anunoby scored 20 points as the Toronto team leader, who scored another 19 from guard Fred VanVleet, who missed a 30-foot shot when regulation time expired.







