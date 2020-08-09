Johnson leads the PGA Championship and Rahm retains his chances of victory

Jon Rahm has gone from less to more in the championship of the Association of Golf Professionals of the United States (PGA Championship), which takes place this week at the Harding Park course in San Francisco. The Spanish finished the third day with a -3 and, although scarce, he retains his chances of victory, six strokes behind the American Dustin Johnson, leader in the absence of the last day.

Johnson, with a result of -9 and aspirations to win the second major of his career, after conquering the US Open at Oakmont in 2016, accumulates three rounds under par and has achieved a heroic third day of 65 strokes despite a double bogey on the ninth hole and tough conditions in the afternoon.









Johnson’s rivals, including Rahm, will start the final day with hope, since Johnson has not emerged victorious on any of the three previous occasions in which he has led Sunday of a great. Nerves will play a fundamental role in the outcome of the first major of the course.

Rahm is improving as the tournament progresses. Barrika’s is in tow of the best because of a bad opening day, when he finished with a modest pair. On the second day and despite the annoying wind, he finished the course with -1 and on the third day he finished with a -3 that gives him hope for Sunday.

After Johnson, Scottie Scheffler, who makes his debut in the PGA Championship without having yet won a PGA Tour tournament, and Cameron Champ, leader in distance from the tee, who is also away from the tee, follow a stroke (-8). hunting for his first major.









Jon Rahm, in the PGA Championship. (EFE)



In the tight classification table are two strokes of the leader (-7) the also Americans Collin Morikawa, who aspires to be the youngest player with three victories on the professional circuit, and Brooks Koepka, winner of the two previous editions of the PGA Championship and strong candidate for the triplet.

England’s Paul Casey (-7), who hasn’t won a big one yet, is the only exception to local dominance at the top of a leaderboard, which the wind and tough conditions at Harding Park could upset on Sunday. All open for the final day of the PGA Championship.







