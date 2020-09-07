John Catlin, surprising winner at Valderrama

The American John catlin (+2) was imposed this Sunday in the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters, European Circuit tournament that was played at the Real Club Valderrama, in San Roque (Cádiz), by resisting the harassment of the German Martin Kaymer, which came to be the leader but then succumbed to the mettle and security of the American in the final hole.

Catlin, who has been the leader of the tournament from the first day, then together with three other players and since the second day alone, has achieved the triumph in a prestigious place, in the only tournament on the European Circuit held this year in Spain . Catlin, 29, who faced his thirty-third tournament on the European Tour, presented on the last day a card of 75 strokes (286 among the four days), with 2 strokes over par on the field.













Very fierce field

No player finished under par in Valderrama

The American was able to resist in the first place despite playing his worst round of the four days, since he presented the epilogue with two strokes under par after presenting cards the previous days of 69, 70 and 72. Catlin did not get any birdies this Sunday and, on the other hand, he committed four bogeys that at some point, as in holes 12 and 14, provisionally dethroned him from first place.

Kaymer, who had to settle for second final position and was two strokes behind Catlin at the start of the day, birdied the 12th hole and went first solo after a miss by the American near the hole. Kaymer’s joy was short-lived and his bogey on the 13th hole gave Catlin wings, who then tied the German at +1 for first place.

Within the alternation of errors, Kaymer took the lead again on the 14th hole, in which Catlin bogeyed again. After a bogey by Kaymer on the 15th hole, the lead was shared between the two with +2 and the excitement of the small audience grew by the minute. The 17th hole was key, as Kaymer made a sensational third stroke to get the ball close to the flag. All the contrary to Catlin, who saw his ball go off the green. Kaymer had everything going for him to hole out and take the lead with one hole remaining. But he missed the birdie putt with which he could gain an advantage.









Catlin’s mental toughness came through on the last hole. Kaymer’s second shot went to the bunker and the American coldly sent her to the green. Kaymer’s third shot rolled across the green to go over and into the rough. Instead, Catlin made a fabulous shot that left the ball poised to hole the pair on a winning shot.

The end was even more uncertain as Kaymer made a superb fourth shot that fell an inch from hole. It would have meant going to the tiebreaker, but it was not because Catlin did not fail to lift the trophy in Valderrama, becoming the second stars and stripes golfer to win at the Cadiz course after Tiger Woods’ triumph in 1999.

The best classified Spaniards were Jorge Campillo from Cáceres, Adrián Otaegui from San Sebastian and Álvaro Quirós from Guadia, who finished in 17th position after completing the tour of the Cadiz field with 9 strokes over par in the four days of the tournament.







