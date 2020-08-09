Johann Zarco lives his day of glory

Lack of Marc Márquez, convalescing at home from his second humerus operation, in Brno the protagonism was again French. But this time from a very secondary actor like Johann Zarco (Ducati Avintia), which was made with the pole position nothing less than a 2019 motorcycle on a Ducati satellite team. In fact, the first row was all subsidiaries, with the two Petronas Yamas behind, Fabio Quartararo, second, and Franco

Morbidelli, third.





The rebellion of the ‘affiliates’

Three satellite motorcycles occupy the first line, the official Ducati are missing (Dovizioso 18th) and the Monster Yamaha overtaken by their ‘cousins’ the Petronas











Zarco’s success and Ducati Avintia -the first pole of the modest team led by Raul Romero– supposes a whole slap to the official parent structure, the Ducati Team, with its missing pilots: Andrea Dovizioso 18th and Danilo Petrucci, 8.º.

For Zarco it is also a way of vindicate. After being discarded by Honda as a relay of Jorge Lorenzo (HRC preferred Àlex Márquez), the Frenchman ended up in the humble formation born in 1994 in Valllès (the old By Queroseno Racing). From the narrowness of Avintia, Zarco seeks his place in the elite.





Fall of Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo was left without a third pole in a row; when forcing to catch Zarco he went to the ground in the last lap

“I can’t believe it, it’s fantastic. It is always difficult to find the grip at the beginning of qualifying, but with the second tire I felt very good, with a margin ”, explained the Frenchman, who preceded his countryman in qualifying. Fabio Quartararo, from which he took pole by 3 tenths.

The MotoGP World Championship leader suffered a fall –Without physical consequences– in his last attempt to regain first position. “I wanted to secure the front row, which is very important at this circuit. I was a long way from reaching Zarco. I have taken a very important step in FP4, I am looking forward to the race ”, explained Quartararo, who can extend the advantage at the head of the championship, with Maverick Viñales delayed in 5.º Market Stall.









Very remarkable was the performance of Aleix Espargaró, that with a Aprilia achieved a meritorious quarter

position grill. Her best starting position in queen displacement since 2015 (pole in Montmeló and 2 seconds).





The classification

Grille output

1. Johann Zarco (Ducati), 1m55s687

2. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), 1m55s990

3. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha), 1m55s998

4. Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia), 1m56s074

5. Maverick Viñales (Yamaha), 1m56s131

6. Pol Espargaró (KTM), 1m56s142

7. Brad Binder (KTM), 1m56s299

8. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati), 1m56s454

9. Joan Mir (Suzuki), 1m56s512

10. Valentino Rossi (Yamaha), 1m56s515

11. Alex Rins (Suzuki), 1m56s571

12. Cal Crutchlow (Honda), 1m56s797

13. Miguel Oliveira (KTM), 1m56s328

14. Jack Miller (Ducati), 1m56s352

15. Tito Rabat (Ducati), 1m56s695

16. Iker Lecuona (KTM), 1m56s764

17. Takaaki Nakagami (Honda), 1m56s822

18. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati), 1m57s034

19. Bradley Smith (Aprilia), 1m57s438

20. Stefan Bradl (Honda), 1m57s573

21. Àlex Márquez (Honda), 1m57s606







