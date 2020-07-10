Joel Embiid arrives at the Orlando ‘bubble’ in a coronavirus insulating suit

The teams of the NBA begin to arrive at the sports complex of Disney in Orlando to concentrate facing the resumption from NBA. One of the last teams to enter the ‘bubble‘has been the set of Philadelphia 76ers. One of its main stars, the center Joel Embiid, he has arrived to the facilities dress with a insulating suit to avoid possible infections of the coronavirus.

The image has surprised the journalists present and even several of the Cameroonian player’s own colleagues. In the last days, Embolite had pointed out that he did not like the idea of ​​returning to the competition for situation who live U.S for him coronavirus.









The 22 franchises of the NBA selected to compete again in Orlando are arriving in the last hours at the facilities of Disney where they will first isolate themselves and then begin training and friendly matches prior to the return of the official competition.