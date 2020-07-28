Javi Gracia is already the new Valencia coach

He Valencia The arrival of the technician made official this Monday through a video on his social networks Javi Grace to his bench with a contract until June 30, 2022. The 50-year-old coach comes to Valencia after having managed Cádiz, Almería, Osasuna, Málaga, Russian Rubin Kazan and English Watford, among other teams, in his career.

The Navarrese technician has been chosen after the options of José Bordalás or Rubén Baraja after a fateful season in which Valencia has had three coaches (Marcelino García Toral, Albert Celades and Voro González) and has been left out of next year’s European competitions.















Valencia has always been an ambitious club, of seasoned players who give their all up to 90 ”







Javi Grace

Valencia coach







Javi Gracia will assume command of Valencia with the aim of putting Valencia’s sports project on track, although it will have the condition of a significant reduction in the budget and the possible departure of several of the heavyweights from the dressing room, although with the fight for positions Europeans as a need.

Javia Gracia’s arrival at Valencia comes after the Pamplona coach has spent almost a year without training after his departure from the English Watford in September last year. In the Spanish League his work in Malaga stands out, with which he finished the championship in the eighth and ninth places of the 14-15 and 15-16 courses, a season from which he has not returned to train in Spain after testing at Rubi Kazan and later in the English team. It so happens that in Malaga he coincided with Miguel Ángel Corona, who currently serves as technical secretary of the Mestalla club.









Javi Gracia becomes the seventh coach since the arrival Peter Lim as owner of the entity after Nuno Espirito Santo, Gary Neville, Pako Ayestarán, Cesare Prandelli, Marcelino García Toral and Albert Celades, without counting the house technician Voro González, who has had to assume command on several occasions in this period.









In the video with which Valencia announced the arrival of Gracia, the coach’s voice is heard: “Valencia has always been an ambitious club, of seasoned players who give their all up to 90. The effort is non-negotiable and that is what that has taken us and will take us to the best moments of our club. Always watered with the best of our land, the Valencian quarry, which has always been an endless factory of quality and football ”.

Valencia will present its new coach at a telematic press conference this Tuesday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m.







