Jasikevicius, a new basketball for the Palau

Continuity and revolution are two concepts that have not just married in the same sentence. They are opposite words, but the Barça He hopes to combine them next season at the Palau. Continuity in the squad and revolution in the game after the sound signing of Conversation Jasikevicius for the bench. It collides as with so few meters of difference, the grief in the coach’s relay in the soccer team at the beginning of the year has transformed into an easy and trauma-free transfer of power in the basketball one. Pesic’s stage ended with a surprising and, to some extent, depressing defeat in the Endesa League but the Serbian has left the club through the front door, adored by the fans, and the arrival of Jasikevicius has triggered the illusion despite the bad final in Valencia. They are two different worlds, of course.









The commitment from the offices of the Palau has been for a few years trying to give continuity to the project. Have a national player base and complement them with stars that make a difference. It has not been an easy path but the current Barça squad is a great example, all with medium-term contracts. Little by little, players such as Oriola, Abrines or even Hanga have been recruited, who, given his seniority and professionalism, is considered almost like one more. Last summer the quality jump came with Higgins, Davies and especially Mirotic, appointed as the leader of the project without hesitation. Although the title quota remained at zero on their first attempt, at Barça they are very hopeful in the stage that will begin in the coming weeks with Sarunas Jasikevicius in command.





Volatile paint

The coach does not rule out using Mirotic out of five at specific times to impose a more agile game

“Basketball is going to change,” they venture into the Palau. And it is that Saras is not only a true idol for the Barça fans, he is one of the coaches with the best future in European basketball and has very clear ideas. After almost three years with Pesic in command, the Barça players will now have to learn new systems and immerse themselves in the mindset of the Lithuanian, closer to modern basketball.

Barça players, Nikola Mirotic, Pierre Oriola and Ante Tomic (now in Penya) (Manuel Bruque / EFE)













The change will be more on the parquet than outside it because the template will hardly undergo touch-ups. After the exits of Pau Ribas and Ante Tomic, both to Penya, and the arrival of a base as contrasted and longed for as Nick Calathes, Barça only studies to incorporate one more player. Communication is daily between Jasikevicius himself and those responsible for the section. The Lithuanian asks and is interested in this possible incorporation and is able to watch videos of all the names on the table. Although today the club denies any type of negotiation with any player, the truth is that the calls of agents offering their represented are several every day.





No hurry

Barça are studying closing the squad with a versatile and tall player but there are no negotiations yet

Tomic’s departure does not imply the arrival of a born center exclusively. The shots right now go more in another direction. The idea they handle in the Palau offices, according to the script of the new coach, is that of a tall but versatile player, who is capable of defending both inside and out. As Jasikevicius’s last seasons in Kaunas have already shown, agile and fast play is part of their DNA and in this sense in Barcelona they do not rule out that this next season Mirotic can be seen as five at specific times. An embryonic idea but that does not displease anyone. That does not mean that the coach has already informed the club that he wants to check first-hand the benefits he can give Artem Pustovyi, who has hardly had opportunities with Pesic.

















