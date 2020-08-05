Jakobsen, in a coma after a horrifying fall in the Tour of Poland

In serious condition and in an induced coma. So it has been Fabio Jakobsen, Dutch runner from Deceunick-Quick Step, according to local television after a horrifying fall suffered in the final meters of the first stage of the Cycling tour of PolandThe incident was caused in full sprint by an ugly maneuver by his compatriot Dylan Groenewegen, of the Jumbo-Visma, who ended up being the winner of the stage.

The Deceunick-Quick Step team reported that their doctors are treating their runner, which was the worst stop in the rugged sprint that resolved this first stage of the Tour of Poland, played between the Slaski and Katowice stadium over 195.8 kilometres. Jakobsen crashed violently against the fences when he was closed against them by the winner of the stage, his compatriot Dylan Groenewegen.









The winner of the stage crossed the finish line first in full fall against the asphalt. Another runners also hit their bones on the ground in the sprint. After Groenewegen the French Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ), who also did it in the fall, and the Slovenian Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) finished.

Image of the fall in Katowice (ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL / EFE)



Groenewegen prevailed at the Katowice goal in an end in which he blocked the way for Jakobsen, who was trying to find a hole on the right and who crashed violently against the fences. According to local television information, the Dutchman was given muscle relaxants to induce him into a pharmacological coma and he is in serious condition.









