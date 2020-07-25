Italy may allow spectators at soccer matches starting in September

Italy may allow spectators return to soccer stadiums in September if the situation regarding COVID-19 allows it, the sports minister said on Friday, Vincenzo Spadafora, who stressed that the capacity would be limited.

The two main divisions of the Italian league, Serie A and Serie B, resumed in June after a three-month hiatus, but all matches have been played behind closed doors.







“If the epidemiological curve allows it, fans will be able to return to the stadiums in September,” said Spadafora in a radio interview with Rai. “Obviously, we cannot fill the stadiums as we did before, since we will have to respect a series of measures that are being studied at this time,” he added.









If this decision is consummated, the Italian would be the first league that allows the public to enter the soccer fields. In Spain, this decision still seems distant after the outbreak of the Fuenlabrada players. At the moment, 16 have been infected and there is still no date to conclude the second division this season.