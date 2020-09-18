“It is very poor that Bartomeu wants to resign so as not to want to pass a mockery”

A day after presenting 20,687 signatures, the promoters of the motion of censure against the management of Josep Maria Bartomeu attribute its success to the “boredom and weariness of the partners” in the face of the deterioration of Barcelona’s image. “For a long time people have not enjoyed Barça, on and off the pitch,” they say. And if they needed any more help after 2-8, Leo Messi’s statements were “the icing on the cake, the straw that broke the camel’s back. But the discontent already existed ”, explains Marc Duch.

Neither Duch nor Ricard Faura, two of the visible faces of the movement, are aware that the president is considering his resignation seeing the opposition that raises his figure or because of the possibility of being expelled by the social mass from the box. “I find it very poor to resign for not wanting to make a mockery. The reflection is that you must resign because you are not capable of leading the club. And that had already been seen and had been more than proven, ”says Duch.















“Not today or yesterday. Months ago I should have resigned. I hope that the people on the board will show him that he must take the step so that we can begin to build the Barça we want. By barcelonismo, Bartomeu would have to resign. In every decision he hurts Barça. Hopefully the members of the board will let you see it ”, Faura wished.

And it is that after the mobilization achieved for the signatures and the supporters, within the opponents they have no doubts that in the vote of no confidence they will exceed the 66% necessary to cause the fall of Bartomeu. “We are very clear that we will not lose the vote,” says Faura. “The social mass of Barça is alive. He has awakened to mobilize ”, congratulates Duch.







Before that decisive moment, the first step now is to set up the table to validate the submitted signatures. It will be between this Friday and Monday 21. “We think that between 4 and 6% of the signatures will be invalidated because it is usual,” explained Duch, but they have no doubt that they have put Bartomeu on the ropes. And that when they started with the process almost nobody believed that they could make the cut. “They called us crazy when we started,” recall the comments from the end of August. “This time the –isms have disappeared. Groups that have different ways of doing and seeing Barcelona have been able to work together. It is a change of trend in the history of Barça ”. The optimism was more than evident.







