Irish Sam Bennet takes advantage of a multiple fall to win

The Irish Runner Sam Bennet (Deceuninck-Quick Step) has taken advantage of a montonera a few meters from the end to launch an attack and win at the goal of Roa (Burgos), in a stage where the general classification of

the Tour of Burgos

has not undergone variations with the Belgian Remco Evenepoel as a leader.

A collective fall has characterized the outcome of the fourth and penultimate stage of the Burgos round, played this Friday between Gumiel de Izán and Roa de Duero, of 163 absolutely flat kilometers, suitable for a sprint arrival and transition for the aspiring winners end before the Neila Lagoons.













Bennet has shown an insulting superiority the last meters to add the third victory of the season

Both Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) and Giancomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) have been unable to respond to the powerful demarcation of Bennet, who has shown an insulting superiority the last few meters to add the third victory of the season.

Shortly after the start flag, a group of six runners took advantage to lead the day’s flight, very controlled by the peloton even though it reached a four-minute advantage.

Txomin Juaristi (Fundación Euskadi), Diego Pablo Sevilla, Alejandro Ropero, Riccardo Verza (Kometa), Willie Smit (Burgos BH) and Damiano Cima (Gazprom-Rusvelo) tried their luck on a very hot day in the Ribera del Duero region of Burgos, a cereal and wine plains in the south of the province.

A fall 60 kilometers from the goal removed Juaristi from the leading group, while ahead the Kometa runners attacked to leave troops on the road. Thirty kilometers from the finish line, the Italian Damiano Cima and the Spaniards Sevilla and Ropero were left alone at the head of the race, these two with more ambition while the squad cut differences to neutralize them ten kilometers from the final banner.









At the entrance to Roa, a fall by Michael Morkov marked the end of the stage, as few runners were able to pass that ‘one kilometer to finish’ sign ahead of the crowds. The smartest was Sam Bennet, who took a lot of advantage and the riders behind could do nothing.

The overall standings have been flat among contenders for the final victory, with young Belgian star Remco Evenepoel, 20, as the top candidate.

This Saturday (August 1) the fifth and last stage, of 160 kilometers between Covarrubias and the top of the Neila Lakes, is disputed, first category and almost five kilometers but with an average difference of ten percent. Before the finish, the riders must save three third category ports concentrated in the last fifty kilometers of the route.





Classifications

Stage 4

1º BENNET, Sam (Deceuninck-Quick Step) IRL………… 3:15:19









2º DEMARE, Arnaud (Groupama-FDJ) FRA …………………. mt

3º NIZZOLO, Giacomo (NTT Pro Cycling Team) ITA ………… mt

4º CIMOLAI, Davide (Israel Starup Nation) ITA…………. m.t

5º TAMINIAUX, Lionel (Bongoal WB) BEL ………………… mt

6º GIRMAY HAILU, Biniam (Nippo Delko Provence) ERI……..mt

7º ABERASTURI, Jon (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) ESP ……….. mt

8º LAAS, Martin (Bora Hansgrohe) EST …………………. mt

9º EDMONDSON, Alexander (Mitchelton-Scoot) AUS………… m.t

10º ZABEL, Rick (Israel Starup Nation) GER ……………. mt





General

1º EVENEPOEL, Remco (Deceunink-Quick Step) BEL……. 11:35:16

2º BENNETT, George (Jumbo-Visma) NZL ……………….. a 18 ”

3º LANDA, Mikel (Bahrain MacLaren) ESP ……………… a 32 ”

4º CHAVES, Esteban (Jumbo-Visma) COL ……………….. to 35 “

5th ALMEIDA, Joao (Deceunink-Quick Step) POR ………… at 45 ”

6º HERMANS, Ben (Israel Star-up Nation) BEL …………. a 52 ”

7º CARAPAZ, Richard (Ineos) ECU……………………. a 52”

8º ARU, Fabio (UAE Team Emirates) ITA …………….. at 1:03 ”

9º DE LA CRUZ, David (UAE Team Emirates) ESP ………. at 1:33 ”

10º NIEVE, Mikel (Mitchelton-Scott) ESP…………… a 1:35”





Montana

1º MARTÍN SANZ, Gotzon (Euskadi Foundation) ESP ….. 34 points

2º EVENEPOEL, Remco (Deceunink-Quick Step) BEL….. 30 puntos

3rd BOL, Jetse (Burgos BH) NED …………………. 26 points

4th BENNETT, George (Jumbo-Visma) IRL …………… 25 points

5º LANDA, Mikel (Bahrain MacLaren) ESP …………. 20 points





For points

1º BENNET, Sam (Deceuninck Quick Step) IRL……… 41 puntos









2nd DEMARE, Arnaud (Groupama-FDJ) FRA …………… 40 points

3º ALMEIDA, Joan (Deceuninck-Quick Step) FOR ……. 32 points

4º EVENEPOEL, Remco (Deceunink-Quick Step) BEL….. 31 puntos

5th ABERASTURI, Jon (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) ESP ….. 30 points







