Iran Executes Wrestling Champion Navid Afkari Despite International Pleas

Iran ran this Saturday the death penalty of the well-known wrestling champion Navid Afkarí, sentenced to capital punishment for a murder committed during protests in 2018, ignoring requests from sports organizations such as the IOC and FIFA and humanitarian organizations such as Human Rights Watchl not to carry out the sentence.

The execution by hanging of Afkarí, 27, was carried out in the “Adel Abad” prison in the city of Shiraz in southern Iran, and according to the president of the Supreme Court of the province of Fars, Kazem Musaví , “At the insistence of the parents and relatives of the victim,” reported the official Iranian news agency IRNA.









Musaví explained that the hanging has been implemented after its confirmation in the country’s supreme court of appeals, since his legacy had appealed for the death penalty. In recent days, the humanitarian organization Human Rights Watch, IOC and FIFA had joined in support to save Afkari’s life, following accusations of torture and forced confessions that he has suffered.





The IOC, FIFA and Human Rights Watch pleaded with the highest Iranian authorities not to execute the athlete

The International Olympic Committee was “shocked” by the athlete’s execution and regretted that “the pleas of athletes from all over the world” and the personal appeals of President Thomas Bach to the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, were not taken into account.

“It is deeply disturbing that the pleas of athletes around the world and all the behind-the-scenes work of the IOC, together with the NOC of Iran, the World Wrestling Federation and the National Wrestling Federation of Iran, have failed our objetive. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Navid Afkari ”, he adds

Afkarí, 27, was arrested along with his two brothers in August 2018 during demonstrations in the southern city of Shiraz that erupted in protest at the bad economic situation in Iran and the devaluation of the national currency, which were repressed by the authorities.













Afkari confessed that he twice stabbed the victim, a member of the National Guard, but from abroad it is feared that the statement was made after being tortured

In a video broadcast last week on Iranian state television, Afkarí in his confessions claims that he twice stabbed the victim, a security guard from a water company. Regarding the victim, the report from the Judicial Branch, “Mizan”, details that when examining the victim’s body, the forensic doctor indicated that the cause of death was severe bleeding after cutting the vital arteries of the neck , as a result of a blow to a sharp cutting tool.

After Afkarí’s death sentence and fears that the confession would be extracted under torture, the case went viral on Twitter with the label “do not execute” and with Afkarí’s name, efforts that were not effective. The two brothers of the hanged man have been sentenced in this case to 54 and 27 years in prison.







