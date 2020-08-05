Inter Milan-Getafe: Schedule and where to watch the Europa League game on TV

He Getafe will be cited with history in his duel with him Inter, at Arena

AufSchalke de Gelsenkirchen (Germany), the last obstacle to equalize the quarterfinals of the Europa League for the 2007/2008 academic year against a rival in the middle of the earthquake generated by coach Antonio Conte, who harshly accused his club of an alleged lack of support.

José Bordalás’s men want to match the feat of Getafe that Michael Laudrup led twelve years ago and that was eliminated by Bayern Munich after two epic games that were resolved in the last breath of the return.













The crisis caused by the coronavirus forced the suspension of the first leg in March and Inter-Getafe, together with Roma-Sevilla, were the only two in the round of 16 series that could not be played. While the rest of the qualifying rounds will be decided in a double game, those that face the Spanish and the Italians will be resolved in 90 minutes on a neutral field.

In the case of Inter-Getafe, the chosen scenario is Arena AufSchalke de Gelsenkirchen (Germany), where the Bordalás team will try to be happy after the disappointment of the end of the season.

On the website of La Vanguardia in addition to having live minute by minute as well as all the news about the match. Check also the schedules and results of the rest of the matches of the day, the classification and the statistics of pichichi and maximum assistant of the Europa League.





To improve feelings in Europe

Getafe in the League only won one of their eleven matches

Getafe did not sit well with the break caused by the COVID-16 and in the restart of LaLiga only won one of its eleven games. He went from fighting for the Champions League from fifth place to finishing the eighth tournament outside of European places. Now, without its three players on loan that were then (Brazilians Robert Kenedy and Deyverson Silva and Nigerian Peter Etebo) and with all the squad available without injured or penalized, Getafe will fight to hit the table and show that can do something great.









Among the novelties of the new list that the club prepared for UEFA are Uruguayan center Erick Cabaco and Senegalese Amath Ndiaye, who filled the gaps left by Kenedy and Deyverson. The rest will be the same ones that triumphed in the round of 32 against Ajax and Bordalás could maintain a continuation eleven with the doubt of playing with one or two forwards.





Inter arrives at the Gelsenkirchen event with the obligation to maintain maximum concentration in football, despite the earthquake generated by Antonio Conte

For its part, Inter arrives at the Gelsenkirchen meeting with the obligation to maintain maximum concentration in football, despite the earthquake generated last Saturday by coach Antonio Conte, who harshly accused his club of an alleged lack of support and protection.

The satisfaction for the second league position achieved last Saturday in the Italian Serie A, something that the Milanese team had not achieved since 2011, was followed just a few minutes later by an enraged Conte, who unloaded the rage accumulated in recent months.

If at the sporting level the Milanese team has finished Series A growing, by finishing second and chaining three wins and four games without receiving goals, the controversies raised by Conte have surprised, especially for occurring within a few hours of resuming the European campaign.









The only objective of Inter is, since it “descended” to the Europa League after failing to overcome the group stage of the Champions League, to reach the end and return to lay hands on an international trophy that has been missing for ten years .





Second in the Italian Serie A

At a technical level, Inter has a highly competitive staff

The Conte coach, who reached a quarterfinal of the Champions League and a semifinal of the Europa League when he led Juventus, did not have a brilliant European journey either. He has not yet managed to get into a grand final of a continental competition and is determined to change this dynamic this year.

At a technical level, Inter has a highly competitive squad that mixes experience and youth. Conte’s only casualties are Uruguayan Matías Vecino and Italian Stefano Sensi, both in midfield, but the Milanese team has found a good balance in recent weeks.







