Inter kick Getafe from Europe with goals from Lukaku and Eriksen

Getafe’s dream of reaching the Europa League quarterfinals for the second time in its history died in Gelsenkirchen, at the hands of a Inter expert, who knew how to wait for his moment and hit at a decisive moment through the Belgian Romelu Lukaku.

Getafe has felt fatal stoppage due to coronavirus, who arrived in the Champions League position and finished the league outside the European squares, weighed down by an alarming lack of goal; only one scored in July. What Getafe has not lost is energy or intensity in its game.













A good start

Getafe had a very good first 25 minutes

In the field of Schalke and a single match, which has led these eighths, Pepe Bordalás’s team was deployed bravely by all from the initial whistle. He had a very good first 25 minutes, in which he enjoyed several opportunities, especially the best one with a header by Maksimovic that the Slovenian goalkeeper Handanovic avoided with a great save.

Inter grew little by little and the game was balanced with the additions to the attack of Lautaro Martínez, who also forced a couple of good stops to David Soria. The decisive play came in 33 minutes. Bastoni hit a long ball for Lukaku, another who had shown no signs of life. The Belgian protected the leather with his great body, took off the pressure of Etxeita like someone who pulls a fly away and crossed an impossible ball for Soria.





A luxurious template

Eriksen and Alexis Sánchez, starting on the bench

Without deserving it, Getafe was already behind, something that is never convenient against an Italian team, and less this luxurious Inter that allows itself to have on the bench talents such as the Danish Eriksen or the Chilean Alexis Sánchez.

The second part started worse for Getafe’s interests. Inter advanced lines and locked the game in midfield. Opportunities were scarce but the goal seemed closer to Inter because Getafe was all confusion as they approached the Interista area, in which the veteran Godín commanded.













The missed occasion

Molina missed a penalty that would have been 1-1

At 65, Mata’s equalizer goal came with a good header but very focused, diverted to corner by Handanovic. The ideal opportunity came in ’75 in a penalty awarded by the VAR for clear hands in the Godín area. Jorge Molina threw it very badly, he wanted to adjust his shot so much that the ball went directly out.

It was the swan song of the Azulón team since at 82 Inter would sentence with a second goal, this time by Eriksen, who took advantage of a horrible clearance by Djené to shoot Soria. Inter of Antonio Conte will be in the quarterfinals.







