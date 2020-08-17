Inter destroy Shakhtar and will be Sevilla’s rival

Ten years after the Champions League final won by Inter de Mourinho al Bayern de Van Gaal at the Bernabeu, Inter, now with Antonio Conte ahead, has another European final on the horizon: the Europa League. It will be the rival of Seville next Friday in Cologne. Inter defeated in their semifinal on Monday at Shakhtar from Ukraine with goals from Lautaro Martínez (2), Lukaku (2) and D’Ambrosio.

The game was a walk for Inter, a duel that lacked the emotion and good play of the other semifinal, the one played by Sevilla and Manchester United on Sunday, won by the Hispanics (2-1). The night in Dusseldorf was quite boring. Shakhtar, with their usual legion of Brazilians, tried to win from possession but Inter let them do it and beat them thoroughly.













End to jinx

Lautaro Martínez scored his first two goals

The first goal came early, at 19 minutes. Goalkeeper Pyatov had a blunder at the start of the ball, which reached Barella for him to cross and head Lautaro Martínez, until then unprecedented in the competition. There was not much else in the first half.

The second act was going to be an interista festival. On the contrary, Conte’s team proved lethal. Before the first quarter of an hour he had already been able to put land in the middle, but he was not fine in the shot. 2-0 came in 64, a corner that Brozovic took and a header from D’Ambrosio that he surpassed in the jump to the centrals.

From 2-0 to Shakhtar despair entered him. He went upstairs in the most disorderly way possible and the party turned into a massacre. The 3-0 was the product of a new steal of the ball at the three-quarter line. Lautaro looked for a good shooting position and did not forgive.





A goal like Ronaldo Nazario

Lukaku’s double

The final fireworks came from the Belgian Lukaku, who until then had said little. In the final moments he asserted his power and swept. In 78 he took advantage of an assist from Lautaro and in 84 he completed the hand with a personal move that began in the center of the field and ended up defining in the area as if it were Ronaldo Nazario in 2020 version. Sevilla will not have an end to get his sixth Europa League. It will be on Friday in Cologne.







