Insigne is part of the training with the group

Lorenzo Insigne, captain of Naples, continues to take steps in his accelerated recovery to arrive in conditions at the Camp Nou. This Thursday, two days after the game, he partially worked with the group in this Thursday’s session at the Castelvolturno sports center after his left thigh abductor injury suffered on August 1 against Lazio.

“Insigne has undergone therapies, part of the work in the gym and part in the field with the group,” Naples said in an official statement.











For Saturday there is the second round match between Barça and Naples, to which the team from southern Italy will arrive somewhat more grounded after completing the domestic course a couple of weeks later than the Catalans.

Lorenzo Insigne was injured on August 1 against Lazio (Francesco Pecoraro / Getty)



After the MRI carried out last Monday, the Naples reported that their conditions would be analyzed day by day. Yesterday Wednesday, Lorenzo Insigne, captain of the Naples, underwent some therapies and did a personalized job.

Today he completed part of the training with the group and will carry out a decisive test this Friday to understand if he will be able to be part of the momentous match at Camp Nou against Barcelona in which the two teams will leave 1-1 in the first leg, decided by the goals. Belgian Dries Mertens and French Antoine Griezmann.

If he does not recover in time, the Mexican Hirving Lozano is one of the favorites to form the offensive trident along with the “untouchables” Mertens and the Spanish José Callejón.







