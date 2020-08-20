Ineos leaves Froome and Thomas out of the Tour

Change of scenery in the panorama of the next Tower of France, which will begin on August 29 in Nice. He Ineos has announced his eight, his lineup of riders for the Tour, and with a double surprise about what had been speculating: neither Chris Froome, winner in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, nor Geraint Thomas, champion of 2018, will be part of the Ineos.

The decision, announced by the team’s manager, Dave Brailsford, means leaving Egan Bernal as head of ranks, but adds another novelty, a second leader in the chamber: the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz. The winner of the last Tour and the winner of the last Giro are the leaders proposed by a powerful team, of course, for the Ineos in the 2020 Tour.









Richard Carapaz, co-leader of Ineos, with Egan Bernal, in the Tour (MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)



The eight components of the Ineos block will be: Egan Bernal, Richard Carapaz, Andrey Amador, Jonathan Castroviejo, Michal Kwiatkowski, Luke Rowe, Pavel Sivakov and Dylan van Baarle. “We have had to analyze all the latest information to ensure that we are in the best possible position to optimize our performance in the coming months,” explained Brailsford.





The cast

Thomas will be the leader in the Giro d’Italia and for Froome the Vuelta a España is reserved

To justify his division of competitions, Brailsford has pointed out that the route of the Giro, with three time trial stages (there is only one on the Tour and it is almost a time-trial) favors Thomas’ characteristics much more. “This will be your great challenge, your great opportunity.” It should not be forgotten either that neither Froome, nor Thomas, have been ready in the recent Dauphiné. For his part, Froome “is a legend of our sport, a true champion who has shown incredible courage and determination to come back after his accident last year. We want to support him to compete for another great title and the Vuelta gives him a little more time to continue his progress at the highest level. “







