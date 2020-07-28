In rebellion after being sold, the keys to the Arthur case

Arthur Melo he will stop being a Catalan player at the end of this course. This is evidenced by its exchange with Pjanic subscribed by Juventus and Barça

. However, he has long ceased to be one of the workforce, to fight for common goals and to be part of the team that must fight for the Champions in this month of August.

It all started when Barça told him that he had the intention, perhaps need, to sell him. The Catalan club looked favorably on an exchange for Pjanic and began negotiations with Juventus. But those were not the plans of Arthur, who despite having had a very irregular season due to injuries, wanted to continue at Barça at all costs.













On April 29 he issues a statement in which he assures that he wants to continue at Barça

Five days after the negotiations between the teams were known, on April 29, Arthur issued a statement in which he assures that his only option is to continue at Barça. Days go by and Juve is working on the Brazilian, who puts on the table a great financial offer, higher than his salary in the Barça team. Almost a month after his statement, on June 23, Arthur’s environment supports the negotiations.

Only three days later, Quique Setién, the team’s technician, burst onto the scene to open the exit door for him. The coach assures that “he is not the first or the last to sign with great illusions and in the end they do not bear fruit.” To which the player’s mother responds angrily and ironically to Setién: “My God, now they will start to put defects on the player.” A sign that the player’s mother did not see in Arthur the problem for her continuity.





After playing 4 minutes against Celta, he travels to Turin to close his transfer

A day later Barça faces Celta, Setién makes him play four minutes there when the game was at a discount. That was the last straw for the Brazilian, who at the conclusion of the game traveled to Turin to close the operation. Three days later it is officially announced that Arthur is already a Juventus player in exchange for 72 million euros, plus 10 in variables.

From that moment, the Brazilian will not wear the Barça shirt again. And this despite the fact that on social networks he assures that “we have objectives and I will continue to the end giving everything: for my colleagues and all the fans.” Fifteen days later, a camera catches Arthur yawning during the match against Osasuna, which Barça loses to bid farewell to the League title. On July 18 he did not even travel to play against Alavés. Setién says he has ankle discomfort, but there is no medical report.













After not playing in the last five games, I decide not to return from Brazil

The story ends, for now, yesterday. When the Brazilian, after a few days in Brazil, refuses to return to Barcelona to end the season. Arthur declares himself in absentia, ending any possibility of saying goodbye to the team on the pitch.







