In Italy they report an agreement between Lautaro and Real Madrid

For months rumors have multiplied, without anything concrete, about the possible signing of Lautaro Martinez. But, as reported Sport Mediaset, the forward of Inter de Milan could end up signing for the eternal rival of the Catalans, the Real Madrid, which would have reached an agreement with the Argentine.

Continuing with the information from the Italian media, the ‘Tor’ agents would have made a stop in the Spanish capital to speak with the leaders of the Madrid club, with whom they would have reached a quick understanding. Always according Sport MediasetLautaro would have agreed to a salary of 8 million per year, two less than those offered by Barça and three more than those promised by Inter to renew.













The Chilean, close to signing for the Italians

Inter has been secretive about the sale of Lautaro to prevent the signing of Arturo Vidal from being truncated





In the operation, Luka Jovic, signed by Real Madrid last year at the rate of 60 million euros but who has not convinced Zinedine Zidane, would arrive on loan to the club nerazzurri. Inter, whose financial capacity has been limited recently by the directives of the club’s owners, the Chinese company Suning, intends to raise around 100 million euros.

In addition to the possible arrival of the Serbian striker, Conte’s team, longing for N’Golo Kanté, would also go for Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko to complete their offensive line. Inter is also close to closing the hiring of the Barça player Arturo Vidal, who could sign in the next few hours once he dissociates himself from the Catalan entity.

Lautaro, in the final of the Europa League against Sevilla. (AFP)



According Sport Mediaset, Inter is rigorously secretive about the possible transfer of Lautaro to Real Madrid to prevent it from reaching the ears of the Barça leaders and trying to torpedo Vidal’s transfer to the Italian club.

For his part, Lautaro, who at first only contemplated his transfer to Barça due to the presence of Messi in the team, would have changed his mind due to the possible departure of his compatriot at the end of next season. At the moment, rumors about the future of Lautaro continue to happen, but now with Real Madrid on the scene.













Koeman’s Favorite

The high price of Lautaro caused that the Barça was fixed in Memphis Depay





Before the end of last season, the president of Barça, Josep Maria Bartomeu, indicated on several occasions his interest in Lautaro, which was one of the priorities to reinforce the tip of the culé attack. The economic impact of the pandemic, added to the high price of the Argentine, have caused the Catalan club to set its sights on Memphis Depay, a 26-year-old Olympique de Lyon striker liked by Koeman, who could reach Barcelona. for about 25 million euros.







