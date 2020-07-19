In France Robert Moreno is dismissed in Monaco

He AS Monaco communicated this Saturday to his coach, the Spanish Robert Moreno, who has been fired, according to the sports newspaper The team, and that only a few hours after the team had gotten a 0-2 victory in Bruges in the first friendly game of his preseason.

Early termination

Moreno had a contract until 2022

In awaiting official confirmation, the sports newspaper affirmed that this change is not, in reality, a great surprise because the directive has long insisted on its desire to change the DNA of Monaco and hence the arrival last month of Paul Mitchell as new sports director, from Red Bull.

Moreno does not fit into that scheme because, according to the newspaper, the ambitious possession game he promised has only materialized, with exceptions in the twelve games in which he has been at the fore, which have resulted in five wins, four losses. and three draws.

Niko Kovac, former Bayern Munich coach (DANIEL ROLAND / AFP)



In addition, for those responsible for the team it has shown little experience in managing cash. Its replacement has been validated by both the owner, Dimitri Rybolovlev, as by the duo formed by the vice president, Oleg Petrov, and the sports director.

After a stormy departure from the Spanish national team bench, Robert Moreno, who is now 42 years old, arrived in Monaco in December 2019 to replace Leonardo Jardim with a contract for which he was originally supposed to stay in the Principality until 2022. Five assistant technicians (Dani Guindos and Carlos Martinez, assistants; Juanjo del Ojo, physical trainer; José Sambade, goalkeeping coach; and Marc Selleres, psychologist) were also dismissed.







