In Belgium they say that Real Madrid paid 160 million for Hazard

He Real Madrid did not pay 100 million euros to Chelsea by Eden Hazard

, as it was published at the time, but 160 million. Several Belgian media have uncovered the information thanks to the attempted fraud against the training clubs of the white striker, which according to FIFA regulations must receive a small percentage of the transfer price.

In this way, as they have revealed Het Laatste Nieuws and La Dernière Heure, Hazard would become the most expensive player in the history of Real Madrid ahead of Gareth Bale, who cost just over 100 million, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at the Chamartín club after paying 96 million euros to Manchester United.













Record signing

Hazard would go on to be the most expensive player in the history of Real Madrid ahead of Gareth Bale

According to FIFA regulations, the clubs where footballers between the ages of 12 and 23 are trained are entitled to receive up to 5% of the income in the event of future transfers, at a rate of 0.25% per year between the ages of 12 and 15 years and 0.50% between 16 and 23. Eden Hazard, 29 years old and born in 1991, played for three clubs in that period: Belgian Tubize, until 2005; the French Lille, between 2005 and 2012; and English Chelsea, between 2012 and 2019.

Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid.

(EP)



AFC Tubize would therefore be entitled to twice 0.25% of a total of 160 million, an amount that the modest Belgian club had to receive in three batches, coinciding with the three payments from Real Madrid to Chelsea: 40 million in 2019, 56 million in 2020 and 64 million in 2021, according to the aforementioned newspapers.









That is, the Tubize would receive a first payment of 200,000 euros in 2019, another of 280,000 euros in 2020 and a last income of 320,000 euros in 2021. The figure has been known when the Tubize was about to fall into a scam of the that Hazard was not aware, the media added.





Real Madrid solved the problem in a friendly way

A Korean company presented itself to a German bank as the holder of the debt to try to get 600,000 euros of the 800,000 that Tubize must receive in total

The Belgian club received the first payment, corresponding to 2019. But the problems came with the second, when a Korean company called AFC Tubize SA (and not AFC Tubize ASBL, the real name of the club) presented itself at a German bank as holder of the debt to try to get 600,000 euros of the 800,000 that the Belgian club must receive in total. Tubize wanted to file a complaint for scam, but Real Madrid solved the problem in a friendly way, the media added.







