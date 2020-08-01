Immobile equals Higuain’s record in Italy and seals the Golden Boot

Italian striker Ciro Immobile has equaled this Saturday the record for top scorer in the A league that since the season 2015-2016 I had the Argentine solo Gonzalo Higuain by dialing in the Naples-Lazio of the last Italian league game and stand at 36 goals. A brand that confirmed the first Golden Boot of his career, ahead of Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski, but that did not help Lazio to climb to second position in the table, as he ended up falling 3-1. The laziales, however, already had their classification for the sealed Champions league.









In the ranks of Naples, Lorenzo Insigne, who scored from 11 meters, had to retire injured in the last minutes of the game and is doubtful for the Champions League match against Barça.





Cristiano Ronaldo, who started the day four goals away, was not called by the coach of Juventus, Maurizio Sarri, for the meeting that the winners of the Scudetto disputed before the Roma.

Immobile, who passed without pain or glory through the Spanish league in the ranks of the Sevilla season 15-16, he got the mark on St. Paul, the same stadium where Higuaín did it as a Naples player. But although he played the 90 minutes he could not overcome it. Lazio is now negotiating with his 30-year-old scorer a contract that ties him two more years to the Roman formation.