Iker Casillas could return to Real Madrid

Iker Casillas I could go back to Real Madrid. According to Marca, the mythical goalkeeper would return to the white club that has just conquered the Coronavirus LaLiga to work near Florentino Pérez as an adviser in a role similar to that played by Zidane in his day.

At 39 and retired from sports practice since he suffered a myocardial infarction on May 1, 2019, during a training session with Porto in O'Dragao, Casillas waits for his current club to play in the final of the final on August 1. Portuguese cup against Benfica to officially disassociate from the Portuguese club in which he has played five seasons and has won three titles.













The refusal

On June 15, Casillas, who aspired to preside over the RFEF, issued a statement in which he ruled out running for the elections due to the “exceptional situation” derived from the coronavirus.

In that statement he stated that “The main reason that has led me to this decision is the exceptional social, economic and health situation that our country is suffering, this makes the elections take a back seat. I think it is time to add and not divide, because football and society need it, “Casillas wrote in a text broadcast on his social networks.

Now, according to Marca, the signing of Iker Casillas is fully underway and it is certain that when the next season begins in mid-September, the legendary captain of Real Madrid and the Spanish team that conquered the World Cup will be part of the club’s organization chart White.

