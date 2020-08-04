Iker Casillas announces his retirement from football

Iker Casillas has announced today that hang up the gloves definitely. The former goalkeeper of Real Madrid, the Spanish National Team and Porto had been away from the playing fields since he suffered an acute myocardial infarction in May 2019, but it was only now that he decided retire from football. “Today I leave behind those three clubs that saw me grow as a goalkeeper,” he announces in an emotional letter that he has shared on his social networks.

In an extensive letter, with tiny handwriting, the Madrid goalkeeper says goodbye to all the people who have accompanied him in his sports career and all the friendships that he takes after having dedicated his life to his great passion. He dedicates a special mention to his family, Real Madrid and Porto where he has spent his last seasons as a goalkeeper.







