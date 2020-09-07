“If Depay can go to a club that aspires to the Champions League, I’ll drive him myself”

He Barça is close to closing the signing of Memphis Depay, but in the absence of closing the agreement he is still a player of the Olympique de Lyon, where your coach, Rudi garcia, has been fully willing to sell his pupil if he joins a team “built to win the Champions League.”

“If Memphis, like many other players in my squad, have the opportunity to play in a team that has been built to win the Champions League, I myself will drive them,” he said in an interview for the channel Telefoot the French coach, who was full of praise for the Dutch.













Recovered from a serious knee injury

“He is a first-rate player. He is a fantastic player who returns from an operation “





Rudi garcia

Olympique Lyon coach







“He is a first-rate player. He is a fantastic player coming back from an operation. If he can stay this season at Lyon we will be much stronger, “he explained. Depay suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee last December in a match against Rennes and reappeared with the resumption of the Champions League against Juventus, when he scored a panenka-style penalty that was decisive for the classification of the French.

Garcia was asked about the information that place Depay at the Camp Nou, as published in today’s edition The vanguard

. Specifically they showed him the cover of Sports world, where it is reported that Depay has advanced to Lautaro Martínez as a priority to reinforce the Barça forward.

Memphis Depay, in a match with the Netherlands.

(EP)



Despite this, the coach still does not see clear that Depay can reach the culé team. “I have heard that they speak of the interest in the Catalan press, but they also say that Suárez has not rescinded his contract with Barça. In fact, a few days ago they spoke that a little left-hander was going to leave and in the end he stays. I don’t know if it has a hole, ”he explained in reference to Messi.













No place

“I have heard that they speak of the interest in the Catalan press, but they also say that Suárez has not rescinded his contract with Barça”





Rudi garcia

Olympique Lyon coach







On the other hand, Garcia also referred to Lyon’s interest in signing the Barça player Samuel Umtiti, formed in the Rhone team, although he ruled it out due to a financial issue. “We have talked about it, of course. He is a great defender, but I don’t know if the operation is financially possible. I would like to, but I think it will not be feasible ”.







