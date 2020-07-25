I fence the Fuenlabrada

The situation of Fuenlabrada It becomes more and more complicated with each passing day, both in the sports, judicial and purely health fields. And in his fall the club takes as a traveling companion to LaLiga and its president, Javier Thebes, practically the only one who has supported his way of proceeding. And there is also room for suspicions: a son of Thebes is the secretary of the board of directors of the southern club of Madrid.

The outcome of the Second division It resembles right now a puzzle with many pieces to fit. The entanglement is affecting the entire chain of professional soccer because it is not known when or who will play the playoff promotion to First, but neither what will happen to the silver category next season and whether or not it will have 24 teams, as requested by the clubs that feel disadvantaged, such as the Numantia and the Sports.









At the moment, the only thing that does not admit doubts is that Fuenlabrada is experiencing an ordeal and yesterday completed its fifth day of confinement in A Coruña, without knowing when it will be able to return to Madrid and accumulating bad news and worse feelings. If on Thursday the club learned that there were six new players affected by the Covid-19 (already 16; of them, 12 are in Galicia and another four in Madrid) yesterday one of his footballers suffered dizziness and had to be treated in a hospital, although his condition, at first, is not worrying.

It also seems clear that Fuenlabrada is affirmed in the eyes of the Administration as the great culprit. If Wednesday was the CSD who got off the hook with a very harsh writing accusing LaLiga and Fuenlabrada of negligence for hiding the positives and traveling to Galicia, yesterday it was the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes (who had not given his opinion) who defended this line : “The Fuenlabrada should not have traveled. The protocols have worked well and now it is a question of analyzing why this time they have not done it ”, he commented in Segovia.





The Fuenlabrada lawyer

“People infected by accident are criminalized; you prick bone, “says the son of Javier Tebas

The position of the CSD has shattered the Viana pact, that agreement that seemed impossible and that the CSD achieved between two irreconcilable enemies such as LaLiga and the Federation and that led to the resumption of the championship. The Federation, with President Luis Rubiales in stand by Waiting to be re-elected, he is now a voiceless entity that speaks for its committees, which in the midst of the media fuss have limited themselves to opening a file.

Meanwhile, Deportivo redoubled its attack on Fuenlabrada yesterday with a new appeal in which it requests that the processing of promotions and descents be stopped as a precaution until the process is completed. In the alternative, the club asks that the Second League be expanded to 24 teams and that Fuenlabrada be relegated to Second B “for conduct that has seriously jeopardized the Second Division competition and the city of A Coruña.”









For Deportivo, Fuenlabrada committed very serious infractions of articles 68, 74 and 104 of the regulations, referring to “conduct contrary to good sports order” and “omission of the duty to ensure the proper development of the

sports shows that involve risks for the participants ”. He also denounces that the Fuenlabrada traveled without his own doctor: he stayed in Madrid because he was one of the infected.

The courts were also not benevolent. The A Coruña Prosecutor’s Office agreed yesterday, as requested by the city’s mayor, Inés Rey, to open an investigation to “clarify the facts and determine if they have criminal scope” in a reserved process. The Xunta de Galicia is also considering asking to initiate another process to define all responsibilities.





The minister speaks out

“The Fuenlabrada should never have traveled to Galicia”, says José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes

Faced with the silence of the Madrid authorities, Fuenlabrada is currently being defended by his lawyer, Javier Tebas Llanas, the son of the LaLiga president, who yesterday broke his silence: “Accidentally infected people are being criminalized. I am young but in my entire career I have not seen a more disproportionate, unfair, mean and highly suspicious situation ”.

And it ended with a threat: “With respect to all those who for criminal reasons, or simply drunkards of media hype are criminalizing Fuenlabrada: know that you prick bone. We will get to the end. ” The defense of Fuenlabrada begins to be the war of Thebes.







