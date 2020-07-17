Huesca returns to the First Division a year later

He Huesca this Friday he got the second place of direct promotion to LaLiga Santander after thrashing Numancia (3-0) and giving himself the other results he needed not to wait for the last day of the regular league to accompany the Cádiz to the highest category.

The defeat of Almería in the field of Ponferradina (2-1) and Zaragoza (4-1) in Albacete served on a silver platter for the team from Huesca to return to the top flight just one year after descending to the Second Division.





Rafa Mir, with two goals, was the hero of the night in Huesca

Rafa Mir He was the hero of the night in Huesca with his two goals in the 54th minute, from a penalty, and in the 68th, while Okazaki rounded off the Huesca goal with twelve minutes from the end of the game.









In the fight for descent, the two remaining seats to go down to Segunda B will be decided on the last day with Lugo – who won 1-2 in Tenerife -, Albacete, Deportivo – who lost 1-0 to Mirandés – and Numancia in the fight to continue the next season in the second category of professional football.