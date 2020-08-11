Honda’s ‘Marquezdependencia’ worsens

Al Repsol Honda it happens with Marc Márquez like to Barcelona with Leo messi: they have absolute dependence on their cracks. And in the case of the official structure of the golden wing, more pronounced. Without the 93 on the track – two races now, on the way to three – Honda does not score a sad podium, and very few points.





Waiting for the leader

Honda, without plan B, does not rule out Marc’s return for the Styrian GP (23 August) if he feels fit

The data is developer, and worrying for the Japanese house, tricampeona of the world (drivers, teams and constructors): from 1982When he returned to the World Championship full-time, Honda had never run out of pilots on the podium in the first three races.









And it has been on the way four, because Honda confirmed on Sunday that Stefan Bradl will continue to replace Marc Márquez this weekend in Austria. Although the team does not rule out that the champion reappear In the next Styrian GP (also at the Red Bull Ring), August 21-23. Whether he is there or not will depend on how Marc is physically.

In principle, the

second operation humerus (on August 3), when a more consistent titanium plate was installed, it was intended so that the pilot fully recovered of the fracture and did not return until September 13 in Misano… But at Honda they give themselves a margin. In fact, the team has notified IRTA that Bradl will be Just this weekend.





Poor results

Without Marc Márquez on the track (three races already), Honda does not add any podiums and only 46 points among its four riders, with a 4th best result

Without 93, the displacement is scrambled – with Quartararo leading and a KTM rookie winning the last race – and Honda in the well. No Marc, no party. It has already happened the last two seasons, when the

Marquezdependence

: Marc achieved the 100% podiums Honda and the 73% and 94% of the points, when in previous courses (with Pedrosa) their contribution was between 55% and 80% of the podiums, and between 52% and 65% of the points. Without him, the void.









With the couple of circumstances Àlex Márquez-Stefan Bradl the results are insufficient, as also with the satellite duo LCR Honda, Cal Crutchlow–Takaaki Nakagami. Between the four they have added 46 points in three races and the best position was Nakagami’s 4th in Jerez-2, taking into account that Cal broke his scaphoid in the first GP. In Brno, the winged quartet did not take advantage of the anarchic race and stayed far from the podium: Nakagami 8th, Crutchlow 13th, Àlex 15th and Bradl, 18th.





The numbers sing

Honda’s dependence on Márquez has increased: in the last two courses, he contributed 100% of the team’s podiums and 73% and 94% of the points

“We cannot be happy with the results; we have to accept it and hope for a better weekend ”, he admitted Alberto

Puig, who apologized to the official couple, one for being misplaced (Bradl, tester, without pace or race management), and another for inexperienced (Àlex, only 3 appointments in MotoGP). In fact, for the youngest of the Márquez, Puig reserves a mere learning function, and “will continue working to improve his pace in the next races.”











The honda plans They pass by waiting for Marc and crossing their fingers so that he arrives on time. With the 14th and last Portuguese GP in

Portimão (20-22 November), confirmed on Monday by Dorna Sports and the FIM, if he reappears in Styria, 93 would have 200 points at stake to wipe the (for now) 59 disadvantage with leader Fabio Quartararo. Enough?







