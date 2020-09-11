Hazard as problem

The first concern of Real Madrid begins to be Eden Hazard and not so much Gareth Bale, which is already given little less than impossible. The Belgian is already being questioned at the white club because he has not just found a way out of the endless problems he has had since signing for Madrid last summer and that have turned his performance into testimonial.

Despite having the unquestionable support of Zidane, who does not doubt his professionalism, something has broken between the club and the player this weekend. Madrid asked him not to go to the Belgium camp and take advantage of those days in Valdebebas to advance his specific recovery plan. The player ignored it and traveled to Brussels assuring that he would have minutes there. He did not play a single one in the two games and returned to Madrid on Tuesday morning.









The worst came with the statements of Roberto Martínez, the Belgian coach, who commented that “Hazard is not in shape and will need about 60 training sessions to compete at the highest level.”





Madrid medical sources assure that the player has recovered from the ankle operation that was performed on March 3 in Houston (United States) and that what happens is that he supports the pain badly and is very apprehensive. Despite the opinion of the medical team, Hazard says he has bad feelings and that he is not quite well.

Beyond the sensations of the player, Madrid may be facing another problem. According to other sources, Hazard has returned to appear in this preseason with overweight. The club does not provide images of the Belgian, but the player has already admitted that it is something inherent to his metabolism, that the same thing happens to him every summer and that he loses excess weight in a few weeks of training. Rains, it pours. Last season he appeared in Madrid with between five and seven kilos of more.

The performance of Eden Hazard in his first campaign in white was very far from the crack who had signed for 160 million (60 million more than what Madrid said). He scored a goal and gave three assists in 1,544 minutes spread across 22 games. He is no longer a child. On January 7, he turns 30.









Madrid’s patience is also wearing thin in the case of Luka Jovic, signed last summer from Eintrach for 60 million. Also the Serbian course was a string of problems. Despite being supposedly the only killer of the squad (Mariano does not count for Zidane) the forward scored only two goals and gave an assist. He played 808 minutes spread over 27 games. In addition, in the middle of the pandemic, he traveled to Belgrade with permission from the club to be with his girlfriend and not fall into depression. There he bypassed family confinement and was hunted by the police.

Madrid seriously considered selling him this summer and going for the Norwegian Haaland. Finally, he chose to stay with Jovic for at least one more year; first, because the treasury is not for alegrías; second, because Jovic’s youth (22 years old) gives him a margin of confidence.







