Hazard admits he has had the worst season of his career

He Real Madrid champion of League last day but it was not thanks to the contribution of Eden Hazard. The Belgian has hardly participated this season due to various ankle injuries and has acknowledged that this course has “surely had the least good season” of his career.

“At an individual level I have surely had the least good season of my career,” he explained in an interview to France Info the talented striker. Hazard arrived last summer at the Madrid entity with the new star of the team vitola. The reality, however, has gradually removed that poster.













His battered right ankle, in which he has a fissure since his time at Chelsea, has taken him off the field of play up to three times this year. In November, then in December and finally in February, the damn ankle sent him to the infirmary as well as a muscle injury at the beginning of the season.

This course he has only been able to play 19 games with only one goal in his locker. The break came in handy for Hazard, who recovered from the last fissure in his ankle, but soon after restarting the League he again noticed discomfort in the area that has kept him in the background. Now you will have a few weeks to try to find the best feelings.

Hazard, however, already has his mind set on the following objective dressed in white: “The next thing has to be the Champions League, although it will be very difficult because we have to play on the field of Manchester City and they have a great team ” Real Madrid lost the first leg at the Bernabeu 1-2 in February.









The Belgian praised his coach, Zinedine Zidane, assuring that “he knows how to say things at the right time”, while his partner Karim Benzema said he is “very nice” and Raphael Varane described him as “one of the best central defenders in history. “







