Hamilton wins on three wheels, dragging the flat car

The emotion He made himself wait until the end, until the last of the 52 laps, and almost ended with a general heart attack. In an outcome dramatic, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) had a hard time signing up for her third consecutive victory. The Englishman, who had dominated at ease in all 51 laps, suffered a prick on the last lap and reached the finish line on three wheels, practically dragging the car, with the harassment of Max

Verstappen, second.















Lucky

The English champion completed the entire last lap with the punctured Mercedes, harassed by Verstappen, who could not reach it

Were the last two turns the best of a Grand Prix of Great Britain very predictable, dominated end to end for both of us Mercedes, who promised the second double of the course. However the script change was preparing for the end of everything. The most affected: Valtteri Bottas and Carlos

Sainz, who saw their good performances ruined, 11th the Finn and 13th the Spanish.

The departure provided one of the best actions that have been seen to Carlos Sainz at startups. The Madrilenian, who started 7th on the grid with the favor of softer tires (red), was paired with Ricciardo at turn 3, she took off from him, attacked Stroll at turn 6 inside to conquer 6th place, and then with a outside by curve 7 he ate his partner Norris to win the 5th position. Spectacular. The others kept their posts, with Hamilton to the front from the pole.

Carlos Sainz ante Daniel Ricciardo (FRANK AUGSTEIN / Reuters)



The excitement of the start was interrupted very soon, at the end of the first lap, by a track departure from Magnussen (Haas), by touch of Albon (Red Bull), which caused the appearance of security car. After withdrawing, the Mercedes they went to to dominate the proof, soon building a fluffy safety pad over Verstappen.









The carrera, from the first 10 laps, it was divided into two worlds: the competition without shadows or threats in the first places, with Hamilton and his squire Bottas, and behind, the fight for the crumbs, the third drawer of the podium, and the points, with Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Ricciardo and Stroll, all in less than 10 seconds of distance.





Two security cars

The Magnussen and Kvyat crashes disrupted the overwhelming dominance of the two Mercedes early in the race

He domain of Mercedes just looked disrupted for one second security car, on lap 13, for a accident bulky of Daniil

Kvyat, without physical consequences for the Russian. The interruption was used by all the pilots to change tires, to hard (white), except for Grosjean, with stockings (yellow), which did not stop.

Two consequences arose from this situation: Sainz slipped Grosjean (5th), a nuisance to approach Leclerc; and all the contenders would play the positions in the track, in theory without more stops. From the need to get closer to the Ferrari arose the virtue of Carlos to attack Haas for fifth place, which he conquered on lap 23.





Sainz’s attack

The Madrid rider, after a superb start, sought Leclerc’s fourth place, but lacked laps to reach the Monegasque











With half a race to go, Sainz had a mission: try to get to Leclerc and fight fourth place. It started out being 3.5 seconds when he overtook Grosjean (v. 23), but left taking off back to back, to 5.3 seconds in the 30th. He improved in the following turns, he got close to 4 seconds, but ran out of more laps to hunt him down.

However, the distribution that seemed sung jumped through the air in last two laps crazy, dramatic, with three punctures: of Bottas (v.50), which left him off the podium; the of Carlos Sainz on the last lap, which left him without 4th Market Stall; and that of Hamilton also on the last lap, which put in check his victory.





Final dying

The Englishman had 31 seconds of income over Verstappen and finished with just over 5 advantage in the goal

English had at the time of DJing 31.5 seconds of rent on Verstappen, who had just stopped wearing soft tires to score the extra point of the fastest lap. Hamilton remained calm, completing the 18 corners of the last turn with the Red Bull on the hunt, driving his Mercedes on three wheels, with the left front tire punctured.









Carlos Sainz, who finished 13th, expressed his frustration by losing fourth place. “From one turn to the other the tire has said enough. It is a chore. It was my turn ”, lamented the Madrid native, who had had“ good feelings ”during the race. “I was more comfortable with the car than in the first three races; Too bad it didn’t work. ”





Classification

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), 1h28m01s283

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull), a 5s856

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), a 18s474

4. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), a 19s650

5. Lando Norris (McLaren), a 22s277

6. Esteban Ocon (Renault), a 26s937

7. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), a 31s188

8. Alex Albon (Red Bull), a 32s670

9. Lance Stroll (Racing Point), a 37s311

10. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), a 41s857

11. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), a 42s167

12. George Russell (Williams), a 52s004

13. Carlos Sainz (McLaren), at 53s370

14. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), at 54s205

15. Nicholas Latifi (Williams), a 54s549

16. Romain Grosjean (Haas), a 55s050

17. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo), a 1 from Vuelta

Abandonos: Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Daniil Kvyat (Alpha Tauri).

Nico Hülkenberg (Racing Point) did not go out due to a breakdown.







