Hamilton wins at Mugello and from the podium the arrest “of the policemen who murdered Breonna Taylor”

He won and got on the podium to celebrate with a claim. One more. “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor”(” Arrest the policemen who murdered Breonna Taylor”, In English), asked on this occasion. Lewis Hamilton, which reinforced its leadership in the World Cup Formula 1 by winning this Sunday the Tuscany GP, the ninth of the championship, took the podium of the Italian circuit of Mugello with a T-shirt in which he claimed the arrest “of the policemen who murdered Breonna Taylor”.















Taylor, 26 years old and black, who died during a shooting last March in the American town of Louisville (Kentucky), was remembered this Sunday in Mugello by Hamilton, after achieving his sixth win of the year, the 90th in the premier class, which leaves him only one behind the historical record of German Michael Schumacher.