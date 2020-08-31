Hamilton walks through the Ardennes

Lewis hamilton keep going unstoppable on the way to his seventh world crown. The English pilot added in Spa-Francorchamps its fifth victory of the year –and fourth in the Cathedral–, and it remains only 2 of tying the record of Michael Schumacher (91). The usual ones completed the podium, Valtteri

Bottas second, and Max

Verstappen, third.

Carlos Sainz could not start due to a breakdown your McLaren’s engine.

Lewis Hamilton on the podium of Belgium

(Pool / Getty)

















Closer

In the Cathedral of F1, Hamilton took another step towards the 7th crown and towards the record of victories of Schumacher (91)

He start It did not bring any surprises. Hamilton held up well ahead of Bottas, which was squeezed by Verstappen, and this, in turn, by the Renault of Ricciardo. But all four maintained their starting positions. There were no mishaps in the peloton either.

When Hamilton he was starting to accumulate a fluffy cushion of time on his pursuers, more than 3 seconds on Bottas and more than 7 about Verstappen, a accident forced to appear safety–car and neutralize the race in the round 11 (from 44 o’clock).

Giovinazzi crashed into the wall and Russell, which came from behind, ate a loose wheel and remains of the Alfa Romeo thrown on the track, and ended up crashing into the wall of tires as well. Both were unharmed and all the pilots took advantage of it to carry out the tire change.













Ferrari Pique

The two Maranello racing cars posted a terrible result, 13th and 14th, and put fear in the team’s body when they beat each other for 12th place.

I know took up the race on lap 15, and in no time Hamilton He returned to store a good income, of up to 3 seconds over Bottas in 7 laps, and 4.5 over Verstappen, allowing the Englishman to start managing time and tire wear.

The most fun of a monotonous race and without major interventions it was the pique that was experienced between the two Ferrari, when Leclerc wanted to overtake Vettel with one on the outside, which he had to give up … for 12th place. So are the red cars, sunken far of the

top 10

.





Surprise Renault

Ricciardo and Ocon’s Renault was the third best car in Belgium; the Australian even achieved the best lap of the race

In the second half of the Belgian race, Hamilton he only had to worry about manage. “I got a little nervous when blocking in turn 5 and thinking that it could happen to me as in Silverstone“Commented the Englishman, who despite the comfort of the victory said that it had not been” one of the easiest races. ”









Behind, Bottas did not see second place in danger before a Verstappen this time without strategic tricks. The best after the usual podium trio were the Renault, with Ricciardo fourth and Or with fifth. The Australian scored the best lap of the race, an extra point.





Race classification

one. Lewis hamilton (Mercedes), 1h24m08s761

2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), at 8s448

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull), at 15s455

4. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), at 18s877

5. Esteban Ocon (Renault), at 40s650

6. Alexander Albon (Red Bull), at 42s712

7. Lando Norris (McLaren), at 43s774

8. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), at 47s371

9. Lance Stroll (Racing Point), at 52s603

10. Sergio Pérez (Racing Point), at 53s179

11. Daniil Kvyat (Alpha Tauri), at 1m10s200

12. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo), at 1m11s504

13. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), at 1m12s894

14. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), at 1m14s920

15. Romain Grosjean (Haas), at 1m16s793

16. Nicholas Latifi (Williams), at 1m17s795

17. Kevin Magnussen (Haas), at 1m25s540

Dropouts: Carlos Sainz (McLaren), Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), George Russell (Willilams).





World Cup classification

one. Lewis hamilton (GB), 157 points

2. Max Verstappen (HOL), 110

3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), 107

4. Alexander Albon (TAI), 48

5. Charles Leclerc (MON), 45

6. Lando Norris (GB), 45









7. Lance Stroll (CAN), 42

8. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), 33

9. Sergio Pérez (MEX), 33

10. Estena Ocon (FRA), 26

11. Carlos Sainz (ESP), 23







