Hamilton takes advantage of another uproar to add his 90th win, to one for Schumacher

There is no way for anyone to unseat Lewis hamilton if there is no sanction as in Monza. Not even second red flag consecutive prevented the English from winning again. In fact, the Mercedes driver clung to that interruption of the race from Mugello to fix an initial error and sign up your sixth win of the season in 9 races. Without any rival to overshadow him. You are already one win away from tying the 91 by Michael Schumacher.





Another red flag

When the race was resumed on lap 7 behind the ‘safety car’, when crossing the finish line the peloton had a multiple collision with Sainz involved











The departure it was this time of moviditas, in every sense: Hamilton lost first place in the pole, he swiped it at the start a Bottas much more awake and fast accelerating; Verstappen, who started third, lost power on the straight, was overtaken and was taken ahead to the gravel, to end up abandoning. Sainz suffered a spin that led him to position 15. And a touch of Gasly with Grosjean kicked out Alpha Tauri’s and motivated the appearance of safety car. All that in turn 2.

The race was resumed on lap 7 (out of 59) after caution, but was stopped again with

Red flag for another accident caused by

safety-car



: he turned off the lights too late, Bottas, who was following him, could not distance himself enough, caused a domino effect, the cars at the back of the grid stuck to those in the middle and there were braking and collisions of those who arrived from behind accelerating. Giovinazzi ate Magnussen, which was in the middle of the track stopped, and Latifi

and Sainz they were also involved in the spectacular multiple collision.

Carlos Sainz leaves

Carlos Sainz, frustrated, he regretted what happened: “A situation has happened very dangerousAs it happened last year, it should not be repeated ”, complained the Madrid native. “In the back half of the grid we thought the race had started, but suddenly we all braked and there was a domino effect, I found the noise in front, at a very high speed,” he explained in Movistar F1 . It can be said that the halo saved his life, since the Alfa Romeo fell on him.









Start again from standing in the grill, as in Monza, with only 13 drivers on the track. In front, the two Mercedes with half tires, Bottas in front, with Hamilton, 2nd, who had the opportunity to recover from the initial confusion. Leclerc

3rd in a very favorable position to shore up the podium in Ferrari’s 1,000th GP. Albon started 4th, Stroll 5th, Ricciardo 6th, Perez 7th, Norris 8th … and Vettel, who had to change the nose on the first mishap, 12th.





Second exit

Hamilton took advantage of Bottas’ slipstream to make him an outside in the second outing and head towards victory

In the second exit, Hamilton took the opportunity to take back the lead. The Englishman was great: he accelerated very well, he got behind Bottas, caught the slipstream and made it an outside at Turn 1 to regain first place. And he began to shoot in search of victory. Without any threat, because Bottas got off the hook early.

The only emotion came from the fight for third position. First it was between Leclerc and Stroll. The Ferrari lasted two laps at Racing Point, who ate it at the hairpin. They did the same in later turns, without compassion, Ricciardo, Albon and Perez on the Monegasque, who was crumbling to 7th place.









But then the real fight for the third box was the one between Stroll and Ricciardo. The Australian took the jack to the water with an undercut well raised by Renault, which allowed him to win the position on the lap of the pit-stop.





Second red flag

A Stroll runway exit, crashing into the wall, causes another disruption, wasted by Bottas

When the race fell asleep, a Stroll track exit, which had a severe impact against the wall of tires on Arrabbiata 2, prompted the second safety car and the second red flag. There were 13 laps to go (46 of 59).

Occurred another controversial incident with the safety-car, with Bottas as the victim. The Finn was stopped by the safety car when he should have let it pass, since the first on the track was Hamilton, favored by the braking of his teammate.

Hamilton talks to his team during the red flag interruption

In the highlighted from the grill, Bottas he had a chance to return the play to Hamilton. But the Finn rested on his laurels, he even snatched second place Ricciardo, until it was later recovered by superiority of the Mercedes.









He podium finally closed it Alexander Albon, which snatched the third position from Ricciardo’s Renault. The Red Bull Thai tried to get closer to the Mercedes, but didn’t smell it. Is he first podium of Albon in F1.





Race classification

one. Lewis hamilton (Mercedes), 2h19m35s060

2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), at 4s880

3. Alexander Albon (Red Bull), at 8s064

4. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), at 10s417

5. Sergio Pérez (Racing Point), at 15s650

6. Lando Norris (McLaren), at 18s883

7. Daniil Kvyat (Alpha Tauri), at 21s756

8. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), at 28s345

9. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo), at 29s770

10. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), at 29s983

11. George Russell (Williams), at 32s404

12. Romain Grosjean (Haas), at 42s036

* Räikkönen loses a position for a 5 second penalty

Dropouts: Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), Nicholas Latifi (Williams), Carlos Sainz (McLaren), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Esteban Ocon (Renault), Lance Stroll (Racing Point ).





World Cup classification

1. Lewis Hamilton (GB), 190 points

2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), 135

3. Max Verstappen (HOL), 110

4. Lando Norris (GB), 65

5. Alexander Albon (TAI), 63

6. Lance Stroll (CAN), 57

7. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), 53

8. Charles Leclerc (MON), 49

9. Sergio Pérez (MEX), 44









10. Pierre Gasly (FRA), 43

11. Carlos Sainz (ESP), 41







