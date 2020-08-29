Hamilton smashes; Ferrari makes a fool of itself

Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) continues to roll this 2020. In Spa-Francorchamps added his fifth pole position of the season (of 7), with an insulting dominance over his partner Valtteri

Bottas, to second him on the first line, and Max verstappen (Red Bull), that little could disturb him in the classification of the Belgian GP.





Unstoppable

Hamilton put half a second to his teammate Bottas and Verstappen to score his sixth pole position at Spa

In the Q1, the foreseeable provisional first line of the two Mercedes (Hamilton-Bottas) was superimposed as the most prominent fact ridiculous they grazed both Ferrari, which saved the furniture by the hair. Leclerc it passed the cut in the last square (15th) by only 87 thousandths of difference with respect to Raikkönen, while Vettel it passed a little higher (13th). The two suffered a lot, as in all training sessions, from a myriad of problems: weakness of motor (they lack power on the straights), lack of tire grip, lack of downforce …









Of the Q2 no longer passed red. They fell along with the Alpha Tauri and the Williams of Russell, in the midst of mediocrity. Leclerc was 13th and Vettel, 14.º. “There is not much more I can do,” the Monegasque lamented. He domain

silver was repeated in the same order Hamilton–Bottas, this time with the threat of Verstappen further, 4 tenths.





Red disaster

For the first time since 2015 the two red cars are out of Q3, far from the top 10

In the final Q3, Hamilton imposed his law from the first attempt, in which he put half a second to his partner Bottas and 6 tenths to Verstappen, fourth. A superiority that was reproduced on the second attempt, again with a half-second advantage (0.511). The dutch from Red bull took third place from Ricciardo (Renault), the surprise of the session.

Carlos Sainz signed a discreet 7th starting position, surpassed by the two Renault. The Madrilenian has good options to score points in Spa. “A very tight session with the Renault and Racing Points; I’m glad I did a solid Q3. We are where we expected: behind the Renault, and we beat the Racing Points ”, commented the McLaren.





Time

The starting grid

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), 1m41s252

2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), 1m41s763

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 1m41s778

4. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), 1m42s061

5. Alexander Albon (Red Bull), 1m42s264

6. Esteban Ocon (Renault), 1m42s396

7. Carlos Sainz (McLaren), 1m42s438









8. Sergio Pérez (Racing Point), 1m42s532

9. Lance Stroll (Racing Point), 1m42s603

10. Lando Norris (McLaren), 1m42s657

11. Daniil Kvyat (Alpha Tauri), 1m42s730

12. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), 1m42s745

13. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 1m42s996

14. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), 1m43s261

15. George Russell (Williams), 1m43s468

16. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo), 1m43s743

17. Romain Grosjean (Haas), 1n43s838

18. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), 1m43s950

19. Nicholas Latifi (Williams), 1m44s138

20. Kevin Magnussen (Haas), 1m44s314







