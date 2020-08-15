Hamilton renews his love affair with Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) is in a position to prolong its hegemony in Barcelona. The Englishman noted the

in the Circuit, the 5.ª in Montmeló and the 92nd of his F1 honors, and he will seek his fourth consecutive victory in the Spanish GP. Your main rival for the win should be your boxing neighbor, Valtteri Bottas, second on the grid.





Hamilton scores his 5th pole at the Circuit, which he regains after Bottas' dominance in 2019

Under a scorching sun, 32ºC in the environment and almost 50ºC on the asphalt, the qualifying session had the two Mercedes as protagonists, as they had been in the last morning free. In the Q1 domino Lewis Hamilton, with

Czech Pérez to his tail (at 2 tenths), on his return to a GP after missing the last two for testing positive for coronavirus.









In the Q2, Hamilton he took the cat back to the water, with his squire Bottas behind him (at 1 tenth), Verstappen third and Sainz

sixth. The most notable of this second sleeve was the elimination of Sebastian Vettel and his Ferrari, 11th, for only two thousandths second to its predecessor, Lando Norris (McLaren). The German is out of the top 10 for the second grid in a row, third in six GPs.





The Finn’s intentions

“The front row is the maximum I could achieve today, we have a chance coming out of the front row, I’ll try to get into the first corner earlier,” threatens Bottas

In the definitive Q3, the first attempts of the two who made were worth to make the grid. In the seconds the chronos did not lower. Hamilton set the tone again with a superb 1m15s643, the second best mark on the Montmeló track, still above the record set by Bottas last year with pole position (1m15s406).

In this way, Hamilton retrieve the pole in Barcelona, where it led three in a row (2016-18). AND Bottas for the third time this course leaves behind his partner, with the intention of surprising him. “The first row is the maximum I could achieve today, we have a chance coming out of the first row, there is a long descent to the first corner and I will try to get into the first corner earlier,” said the Finn, wanting to regain second position of the World Cup.









For its part, Hamilton he will seek his fourth victory of the year and thus extend the advantage over Verstappen, who is not expected this time because he will come out with the same soft tires as his rivals. “I had never been to Barcelona with so much hot, physically it is very hard. It will be difficult to maintain the position, but that is what I will try to do, come out as well as possible ”, commented the Englishman.





Carlos Sainz, hopeful

The Madrilenian starts 7th in the home GP, with options to score a good handful of points after two fiascos at Silverstone

For Carlos Sainz, the home race is presented as a good opportunity to add points again after two zeros in a row in Silverstone (13th in the two English GP). The Madrilenian, who got to be 4th In the third free practice, he will start 7th after improving two positions. “At first I felt very comfortable, then a shame I couldn’t improve further. We came out seventh, which is the position we deserve. The Racing

Point they are still far away, ”commented the McLaren.













Classification times

The starting grid

1. Lewis Hamiton (Mercedes), 1m15s643

2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), 1m15s584

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 1m16s292

4. Sergio Pérez (Racing Point), 1m16s482

5. Lance Stroll (Racing Point), 1m16s589

6. Alexander Albon (Red Bull), 1m17s029

7. Carlos Sainz (McLaren), 1m17s044

8. Lando Norris (McLaren), 1m17s084

9. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 1m17s087

10. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), 1m17s136

11. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), 1m17s168

12. Daniil Kvyat (Alpha Tauri), 1m17s192

13. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), 1m17s198

14. Kimi Räikkönen (Alpha Tauri), 1m17s386

15. Esteban Ocon (Renault), 1m17s567

16. Kevin Magnussen (Haas), 1m17s908

17. Romain Grosjean (Haas), 1m18s089

18. George Russell (Williams), 1m18s099

19. Nicholas Latifi (Williams), 1m18s532

20. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), 1m18s697







