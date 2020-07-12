Hamilton finds redemption in Austria

The second was the expired in the Red Bull Ring. After an inaugural race weighed down by sanctions, Lewis Hamilton he redeemed himself on the Austrian circuit with an indisputable victory in the Styrian Grand Prix. The British dominated from start to finish with a great rhythm. Behind Valtteri Bottas completed another double of Mercedes after overcoming the iron defense in the last laps of Max Verstappen, finally third.

"It seems like a long time since I won. After a difficult weekend, this victory is a great step forward ", he explained after getting out of the car, Hamilton, who is second in the World Championship, six points behind Bottas. The British lost the game with his partner in the test last Sunday and a five-second penalty sent him to fourth place.













On this occasion, the current champion of the Formula 1 World Cup did not give his rivals a choice. Without a single error in the 71 laps, Hamilton kept a safe distance at all times with Verstappen. The Dutchman barely scanned the British on the horizon. For his part, Bottas opted for a different strategy with the tires, lengthening the laps with the soft tire and finishing the race with a more complete midsole.

The Finn did the German team’s strategy well when he won a beautiful battle against Mad Max with five laps to go. “I tried to complicate Bottas’ life but I knew he was going to get ahead of me. It was fun, “said Verstappen.

The cross of the race went to Ferrari. A few seconds were enough for a new drama in the Italian team. Passing through the third angle, with all the cars pulling out the bracket and the bevel to find the gap, Charles Leclerc traced the curve by the piano where there was no space. The Monegasque ran into his partner, Sebastian Vettel, and the German’s rear wing was useless. The two red hotrods ended up in the garage prematurely. “I really regret it. Seb has accepted my apology, ”explained the young Ferrari driver.

Carlos Sainz with McLaren at the Styrian Grand Prix. (AFP)













Ahead the exit was clean. With the traffic lights off, Sainz, who was starting third, fought for an instant for second place with a relentless Vertappen. The Dutchman blocked the way for the Spanish, who slowly reluctantly digested the reality of the McLaren. Both Bottas and Alexander Albon passed him with great ease. The Woking factory does not play in the same league as the Mercedes and Red Bulls.

In fifth position Sainz tried to keep Daniel Ricciardo at bay, but his efforts were ruined in the only pass through the pit lane. One of the rear tires was reluctant to fit into the McLaren. The Madrilenian lost a golden time that placed him in eighth position behind the Australian from Renault and the two Racing Point drivers, who were the great cheerleaders of the race until the final stretch.





"It was the key to the race. After such a bad 8-second pit stop, I ran into traffic and spent the tire ten laps. Then the race became very long for me," Sainz explained. The tip for the Spanish came when his partner, Lando Norris, sentenced him to the ninth final position with 10 laps to go for the checkered flag. As a consolation, Sainz took an extra point after scoring the fastest lap four laps from the end. After the double date in Austria, the great circus will travel to Hungary next week without incident: Mercedes dominates, Red Bull is the alternative and Ferrari disappoints.








